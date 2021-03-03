OnePlus 9 pre-orders might open on March 23 and include a free gift

The OnePlus 9 range is expected to land very soon, with OnePlus itself having teased that we'll learn more on March 8, but as for when you'll be able to pre-order the phones, a leak suggests that will be March 23.

This comes from Evan Blass, who has an excellent track record so is likely to be right, especially this close to launch. It's worth noting that March 8 probably won't be when the phones are announced, rather it's suspected that we'll learn the announcement date then.

However, that's around two weeks before March 23, so it would make sense if the unveiling happened in the middle, around March 15 or 16.

The Oppo Find X3 is also launching soon

As is the Huawei P50

Check out the best OnePlus phones

Free Buds Z

In any case, those who do pre-order will also be eligible for a free gift according to Blass. If you pre-order the OnePlus 9 you'll apparently get OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earbuds (worth $49.99 /£55 / around AU$65), while those who pre-order the OnePlus 9 Pro will apparently get the Steven Harrington Edition of the Buds Z (valued at $59.99 / £68.99 / around AU$75).

Blass also mentions the OnePlus Watch and the rumored OnePlus 9R, but only to say that if they're launching alongside the two main models then neither of them include pre-order gifts. From the wording it doesn't sound like he knows one way or the other whether they will indeed launch with the OnePlus 9 range.

Still, we should know soon, and at the very least we should soon know when we'll know, as March 8 is fast approaching. Whenever the OnePlus 9 range is unveiled, TechRadar will cover it in full, so stay tuned for updates.

Get the best of TechRadar in your inbox every day: sign up for our newsletter

Via Tom's Guide