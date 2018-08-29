Nintendo announces Super Smash Bros Ultimate Pro controller and bundle

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch Pro controller featuring the Super Smash Bros Ultimate logo, which will release alongside a bundle featuring the new controller, a steel case, and the Super Smash Bros Ultimate game on December 7.

Here’s the gamepad's reveal trailer:

Just a lick of paint

We’re pretty disappointed by the controller’s design, which is essentially the Nintendo Switch Pro gamepad with a simple dark gray and white paint job – and it’s at least $5 more.

Although Nintendo hasn't confirmed a price, according to CNET, pre-orders for the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Pro controller at BestBuy and GameStop show it retailing at $75 (roughly £60, AU$110) on its own. That’s $5 more than the basic Nintendo Switch Pro controller, which costs $70 (£55, AU$100).

It's arguably better value for money to purchase the bundle than buy the controller individually. The bundle is available for pre-order now from selected stores and costs $140 (£89.99, AU$219.95).