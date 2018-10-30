iPad Pro 2018 release date, price and everything you need to know today

Apple just announced its two new versions of the iPad Pro 2018 on stage at its latest launch event in New York.

You can keep up with the full announcement on our live blog at the moment where we're running you through the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad announcements.

Below you'll get the latest news on the new iPad Pro but bear in mind that this is being updated during the launch so it may be subject to change.

Cut to the chase

What is the new iPad Pro? The next flagship iPad Pro

The next flagship iPad Pro When is the iPad Pro launch? Right now in New York

Right now in New York What will the iPad Pro 3 cost? Likely at least £619/$649/AU$979, we don't know

The price of the new iPad Pro 2018 starts at $799, and you'll be able to pre-order in the US from today. November 7 will be the first day you'll get one through.

The larger iPad Pro will start at $999, and like the smaller version it'll come in four different storage sizes at 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Expect the 1TB versions to be very expensive. You'll be able to buy it in Wi-Fi only or both Wi-Fi and cellular versions.

We've yet to learn the exact pricing for the UK and Australia, but we'll be sure to update this article with it once we've learnt it.

iPad Pro 2018 news

Apple says this is the biggest change since the original iPad, and it comes in two sizes with an 11-inch edition and a 12.9-inch version too.

The smaller one has the same size body as the last iPad Pro, but instead of a 10.5-inch display it now features a 11-inch screen.

There's also a new version of the larger tablet with a 12.9-inch display and it sports a smaller design making it a little less unwieldy than last year's massive beast of a tablet.

It's one of the thinnest tablets ever with the 12.9-inch version coming in at only 5.9mm.

Both feature a liquid retina display that uses True Tone technology and a variety of other features. Apple claims it is one of the most accurate and responsive displays the company has ever put on a tablet.

There's no home button on the front of the tablets, and instead it uses Face ID technology to unlock it. It should work in a similar way to how it does on the iPhone X or iPhone XS.

It comes running the latest iOS 12.1 software, but it's a little bit different to how it works on your existing tablet. It brings a variety of features from the iPhone X to help you use it even though it doesn't have a home button.

There's an A12X Bionic chipset inside the tablet that's built with Apple's own 7nm tech. Apple claims it's a big improvement for both energy consumption and power. The single core performance is up 35% over the last iPad, but we won't know exactly how powerful it is until we try it out for ourselves.

Apple's own 7-core GPU is inside too that makes the graphics performance a thousand times faster than the tablets that have gone before it... we're excited to get some games running on this.

We don't currently know how big the battery is in either version of the tablet, and so far the company has just said it features "all day battery life".

You'll also be able to get up to 1TB of storage from the new iPad Pro, but we don't currently know what storage sizes the company is offering for smaller versions.

A big change for the new iPad Pro is it will feature a USB-C port at the bottom. The aim here is that you'll be able to display whatever you're doing on your tablet on a monitor with a USB-C cable.

You can even charge your iPhone from the tablet using a specific charger. There are also four speakers on the new iPad Pros, plus the rear cameras are 12MP sensors that are capable of 4K video at 60fps. The front camera is a 7MP sensor.

There's also a new version of the Apple Pencil. It will now attach magnetically to the top of the tablet and will charge wirelessly when you've got it attached. That means it won't have to charge at the bottom of the tablet anymore, plus it connect when you attach it too.

You can also tap on the Pencil to switch between modes like the eraser or to find a thicker pencil. Plus Apple just launched a new version of its keyboard case too.