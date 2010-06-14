WIN! Linksys dual-band 802.11n Gigabit routers

The WRT320N works on both 2.4 and 5GHz for minimum interference

We've partnered with Linksys by Cisco to offer you the chance to win one of five WRT320N Linksys by Cisco Dual-Band Wireless-N Gigabit Routers.

As well as the superb speed and range that 802.11n wireless gives you, the WRT320N also offers networks on both the 2.4 and 5GHz wireless bands, meaning you can avoid interference in your area from other networks.

The WRT320N is designed so that network performance is fine-tuned to give priority to High-Definition video without the need for manual configuration. PC users can customise their networks to give priority to certain devices, like gaming consoles, over others.

Equipped with Cisco's media optimised networking technology, the WRT320N is a great choice for families who demand more from their wireless network. Streaming a movie wirelessly into your living room becomes reality with this latest addition to Cisco's consumer wireless networking portfolio.

The four built-in Gigabit ports supply high-speed connections to your wired devices. By connecting up other Gigabit-enabled devices, you can enjoy higher speeds than provided by routers with standard Ethernet ports.

Advanced wireless security and SPI firewall protection is designed to help safeguard your home network and computers from most internet attacks.

This competition is now closed. The winners are Steven Walker, Kim Hoskins, Haroon Anis, Louis Collins and Sue Longworth.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

