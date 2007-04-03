New Intel Centrino strands unmasked

Intel has revealed its new branding for the new generation of its Centrino platform previously codenamed Santa Rosa. And my, how the new idents will shock you with their originality and verve. Alongside the existing Centrino Duo strand debuts Centrino Pro, meant for business use and boasting Intel's Active Management Technology also seen in its business-orientated vPro desktops.

Both have a new specification based around the 965GM chipset and feature Intel's draft 802.11n-spec wireless adapter. Both also have new butterfly-less logos that look as if they were designed by a student on placement. If you saw our coverage from CES 2007, you'll have got a sniff of what they were going to look like.

The Centrino-Pro specific Active Management Technology is designed for businesses to manage and solve problems remotely.

The spec for Centrino Pro: