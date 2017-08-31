Move over GoPro, the Sony RX0 is here

Could GoPro about to be dislodged as the top choice when it comes to action cameras? Sony has just announced the RX0, which marries a large 1.0-inch sensor with a robust and compact body.

The 1.0-inch 15.6MP stacked image sensor should deliver superior image quality to rival action cameras thanks to its much larger physical size (most other action cameras, like the GoPro Hero5 Black, sport a much smaller 1/2.3-inch chip).

There's also Sony's BIONZ X image processor and a wide-angle ZEISS-branded Tessar T* 24mm f/4 fixed lens, while the RX0 will capture still images in both raw and JPEG formats. The RX0 is also equipped with an Anti-Distortion Shutter that can shoot as fast as 1/32,000 sec, with burst shooting capability up to 16fps.

As for video, the RX0 can capture footage in 4K with clean HDMI output to an external recorder (though we've not seen any info on frame rates), while the RX0 also features super-slow-motion capture at up to 960fps, and offers Picture Profile options and S-Log2.

Tough credentials

The RX0 is waterproof down to depths of up to 10m (33ft) on its own, and can be used at up to 100m (330ft) when protected by the new MPK-HSR1 Housing. As you'd expect, the RX0 is also shock-proof when dropped from up to 2m (6.5ft) and crush-proof up to 200kg / 440lb / 2000N.

It weighs just 110g (3.9oz) and measures approximately 60 x 41 x 30mm (2.38 x 1.63 x 1.19in) – it appears that Sony has managed to squeeze quite a bit of tech into an incredibly small body.

Multiple RX0s can be linked together in a variety of ways, while Sony’s FA-WRC1M wireless radio commander can be used to trigger up to 15 RX0s simultaneously should you wish. Sony’s PlayMemories Mobile app allows up to five RX0 models to be connected and controlled wirelessly from any paired device.

Accessories

The RX0 is supported by a range of optional accessories, including the VCT-CGR1 Cage for increased system flexibility, the MPK-HSR1 Housing, the CPT-R1 Cable Protector, VF-SPR1 Spare Lens Protector, VFA-305R1 Filter Adaptor Kit which includes filter adaptor, lens hood and MC protector, plus the NP-BJ1 Rechargeable Battery Pack and ACC-TRDCJ Accessory Kit.

The Sony RX0 will ship in October, priced at approximately US$700. In Australia, Sony has confirmed a price tag of AU$1,049, and we're still awaiting UK pricing.