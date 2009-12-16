Viewsonic launches ViewBook notebooks

The ViewBook 130 and ViewBook 140 have 16:9 13.3 and 14-inch LED backlit displays

Viewsonic has announced the 13.3-inch ViewBook Pro and 12.1, 13.3 and 14-inch ViewBook notebooks in the UK.

The six new ViewBook Pro and ViewBook ultra slim notebooks all come with Windows 7, Intel Ultra Thin or Ultra Low Voltage processors and LED backlight technology.

The flagship ViewBook Pro is available in black or silver and has a 1.7cm slim chassis forged from magnesium alloy and weighs only 1.6kg. It has a cited battery life of up to 12 hours.

The ViewBook 130 and ViewBook 140 have 16:9 13.3 and 14-inch LED backlit displays plus digital HDMI and analog VGA ports. 8 hours of battery life is cited.

The 12.1-inch ViewBook 120, available in black or white, offers an Intel Celeron SU2300 dual-core processor, VGA output and 7-in-1 card reader.

Suggested pricing from Viewsonic: