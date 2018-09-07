Leaked Huawei Mate 20 Pro photos give us a close look at the phone

We’ve already seen a number of leaked photos and renders showing the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but today we’ve had one of our clearest looks yet at the Pro model.

Three leaked images shared on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site) seemingly show the Huawei Mate 20 Pro from the front, highlighting its curved screen and the notch at the top of the display, which is rumored to house a 3D face scanner.

But one of the photos handily shows a settings screen, and while most of the text is in Chinese there are a few English bits, highlighting the unsurprising presence of NFC and a mention of 98.86GB of storage – which in reality probably means there’s 128GB, as that’s the closest standard storage capacity. The figure shown is probably how much isn’t in use.

This certainly looks to be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. (credit: Weibo)

No sign of a scanner

You’ll also note that there’s only a slim bezel below the screen and no sign of a home button or fingerprint scanner. It’s possible that the scanner is on the back, but previous rumors have suggested that it’s built into the display.

As ever, we can’t be certain that this actually is the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but the images line up with what we’ve seen before.

There’s nothing else to take from the photos but based on previous leaks we have a good idea of what to expect from Huawei’s upcoming flagship, including a QHD+ screen and a Kirin 980 chipset.

We’ll know for sure what it offers soon, as the Mate 20 Pro is set to be announced on October 16, alongside the standard Huawei Mate 20.

