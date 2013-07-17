New Google Maps beta now an open buffet just for you

Remember the fancy new map system Google touted a couple months ago at its IO conference?

Well, if you didn't get a chance to sign up for their beta, don't fret - a brand new Google Maps system is now open for everyone to try.

The new UI is really quite something - the search bar picks up your query almost instantly and the map itself seamlessly flows to your desired destination thanks to the whole map being interactive.

"Clicking anywhere will focus the map on that location and show you helpful things, like related places and the best ways to get there," according to a statement on the site.

New and improved just for you

Speaking of destinations, flight directions have been added with the option to find ticket prices, flights and ETAs.

Since it's still in beta, the Google team will continue to take feedback to improve the map tools even more. To experience the intuitive new interface, just visit Google Maps like you normally do when you're looking for that new sushi place and voila, it'll be ready for you to peruse away.

