Intel quietly expands the Tiger Lake family with two new releases

Two new chips just joined Intel’s family of 11th-gen mobile processors. The manufacturer quietly released the new Intel Core i7-11390H and i5-11320H, rounding out its Tiger Lake roster to 33 (excluding the Xeon W processors that also launched in Q2’21).

Tiger Lake, which launched in late 2020, is Intel’s second 10nm microarchitecture to make it to consumer laptops, the first being Ice Lake . Unlike Ice Lake, however, it comes with Intel Xe graphics that deliver a massive graphics performance boost, further refinements to the 10nm process with a completely new SuperFin process tech, and Thunderbolt 4 support.

These new i7-11390H and i5-11320H variants feature all that. As Tom’s Hardware reports, both also boast four cores and eight threads, as well as support for DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 and AVX-512 instructions for speeding up AI workloads, just like the i7-11370H, i5-1135G7 and i7-11375H chips that came before them.

The i7-11390H, however, offers 5GHz turbo frequency while the i5-11320H tops out at 4.5GHz. It also gets 12MB cache over the i5’s 8MB, and 1.4GHz graphics frequency over the i5’s 1.35GHz.

Tiger Lake performance and features

Beyond the inclusion of Intel Xe graphics, which delivers much-improved performance over the 10th-gen graphics, Tiger Lake also comes with the SuperFin process tech that delivers boosts in power efficiency and raw performance. As a result, laptops fitted with these 11th-gen chips are not only faster and better performing but are also generally more battery efficient.

Tiger Lake is also the first platform to support Thunderbolt 4, delivering much faster connection speeds and support for USB 4.0.

The new i7-11390H and i5-11320H shouldn’t fall far from the tree in terms of power, though we have to wait and see how they perform in the real world and stand out from the rest of the line-up.

Via Tom’s Hardware