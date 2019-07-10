Images of Sigma 14-24mm F2.8, 35mm F1.2 and 45mm F2.8 lenses leak out

Sigma has already promised that plenty of glass is on the way for the latest mirrorless systems, from Sony's E-mount bodies to the L-mount system in which it's an alliance partner.
And if a handful of leaked images are anything to go by, it seems that three of these are on the cusp of getting their official stamp.
- Read our in-depth Panasonic S1R review
- Find out more about Sigma's full-frame camera plans
- We review the Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art
Images leaked by Japanese rumor website Nokishita show what appear to be 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art, 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art and 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lenses.
According to the site, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art will be available for Leica L mount and Sony E-mount bodies from August, at a price of around ¥164,700 (around $1493 / £1,200 / AU$2,160). Images show the lens to be designed with an integrated lens hood and an AFL button.
Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art. Image credit: Nokishita
Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art. Image credit: Nokishita
Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN. Image credit: Nokishita
Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN. Image credit: Nokishita
Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary. Image credit: Nokishita
Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary. Image credit: Nokishita
The 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art, meanwhile, appears to be designed with a physical aperture ring towards its rear and a particularly broad focusing ring towards its front. It sports an 82mm filter thread and is pictured with a removable petal-shaped hood.
Nokishita claims that it will mirror the 14-24mm lens in its availability for both Leica L and Sony E bodies, which is perfectly believable, although what's curious is that its ¥164,700 price is also exactly the same.
Finally, the 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, the only non-Art series lens of the trio, is shown to have a physical aperture ring and a deep lens hood, as well a smaller 55mm diameter for filters. Nokishita reckons that it's expected to go on sale later this month, once again in both L-mounts and Sony E-mounts, at a price of ¥64,800 (around $586 / £470 / AU$847).
None of this has been confirmed by Sigma itself, although Nokishita claims that the manufacturer will make an official announcement on July 11.