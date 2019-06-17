Huawei is reportedly considering dropping the Honor 20 series

The Honor 20 series launched at an unfortunate time, with its launch event coming just the day after news of the Huawei ban, and as such its future was always uncertain – despite releasing in the UK imminently, it seems like Huawei could be about to pull the Honor 20 series.

According to a Bloomberg report, which explores Huawei's predictions of its future, several insiders close to the company stated that Huawei is considering dropping the Honor 20 series just after launch.

Huawei executives will monitor Honor 20 sales, presumably including those of the Honor 20 Lite and Honor 20 Pro, and if the device sells poorly, the company will axe the whole line, the report suggests. Since news of the Huawei ban is widespread, executives are expecting these poor sales.

Will the Honor 20 perform poorly, though?

Honor is a subsidiary of Huawei, so it is affected by the Huawei ban, but not everyone knows about the relationship between the two companies, so its reputation might not be affected as much by the ban in the eyes of consumers.

In addition, when we reviewed each of the Honor 20 phones we gave them positive reviews, as they provide cutting-edge specs that you'd normally only find on a premium smartphone, but at mid-range prices, which might entice consumers despite the Huawei ban.

So the Honor 20 series selling poorly isn't necessarily a done deal, and we wouldn't be surprised if the phones did sell well. We've reached out to Honor for its take on the situation, and will update this article when we hear back.

The future of Huawei and Honor is uncertain, but with such impressive handsets, the tech world will be worse off if these phones stop hitting shelves.