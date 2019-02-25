HTC 5G home hub gets you ready for superfast internet

HTC is helping users get ready for 5G with the launch of a new smart home hub that could take the hassle out of getting connected.

The HTC 5G Hub, revealed today at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, does pretty much what it says on the tin, acting as a central portal for all your devices to hook up to the superfast next-generation 5G networks.

Built with both work and play in mind, the hub looks to cut down on the hassle of getting all your devices online, meaning you can say goodbye to unnecessary wires and extension leads cluttering up your home or office.

(Image credit: HTC) (Image: © HTC)

Designed to replace existing home routers, users can monitor their data usage and speed of their connections via a 5in HD screen, and the hub can even be disconnected to keep you connected on the go.

Thanks to its high-speed connectivity, the hub is able to stream 4K videos to a second screen with no drop-off in quality.

It can also act as a mobile hotspot for up to 20 users, meaning multiple devices can get in on the action, making it the perfect gaming companion - particularly if you got your hands on HTC's Vive VR headset.

HTC has already signed up a number of major operators around the world to support the new hub, including EE and Three in the UK and Deutsche Telekom, with more hopefully on the way soon.

The HTC 5G Hub will go on sale in the next few months through selected retailers, however there's no news on price just yet.

“HTC is proud to bring to market the world’s first 5G mobile smart hub,” said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC.

“5G will be the game-changer for VR and AR, and the new HTC 5G Hub will seamlessly deliver the great bandwidth of 5G to our devices, driving our vision of Vive Reality—a boundless, immersive environment where human experiences will come to the forefront.”

