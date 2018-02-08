HP reveals powerful new laptops including the slimmest workstation in the world

HP has revealed a host of new notebooks across the EliteBook and ZBook ranges aimed at business users, along with a new Thunderbolt Dock.

Let’s start with the refreshed ZBook 14u G5 which HP claims is the slimmest workstation in the world at 17.9mm thick, with a weight of 1.48kg. That’s trim indeed for a powerful workstation notebook, and in fact it’s 28% thinner than the previous fourth-generation 14u.

The laptop is built around one of Intel’s 8th-gen Core processors (a quad-core model with vPro technology) and boasts AMD Radeon Pro graphics, although the exact spec hasn’t been revealed yet. There’s also an option on a 4K touchscreen.

As for its bigger 15-inch sibling, the HP ZBook 15u G5 runs with either Intel Core i5 or i7 processors (again, 8th-gen) with AMD Radeon Pro graphics, and up to 2TB storage with HP’s Z Turbo Drive.

Both of these mobile workstations benefit from tight security including HP’s built-in Sure View privacy screen.

Enhanced EliteBooks

As for the revamped EliteBook models, these are also powered by 8th-gen Intel CPUs with vPro tech, offering up to 14 hours of battery life.

There’s the EliteBook 830 G5 which replaces the previous 820 G4, offering a 13-inch display in a 12-inch chassis.

And HP is also introducing the revamped EliteBook 840 and EliteBook 850 G5 which have a discrete GPU on board in the form of the AMD Radeon RX 540. The EliteBook 840 is also billed as the world’s thinnest 14-inch business notebook.

HP is further introducing a new Thunderbolt Dock G2 which supports up to a pair of 4K displays, and is the first such dock to offer an optional audio conferencing module.

All of these notebooks are expected to arrive in Europe later this month, with the price of the HP ZBook 14u G5 starting at €909 (around £795, $1,110), and the 15u will kick-off at €929 (around £815, $1,135).

The EliteBook 830 G5 and 840 G5 will both start at €849 (around £740, $1,040), and the 850 G5 will be slightly more expensive at €869 (around £760, $1,065). As for the Thunderbolt Dock G2, that won’t be here until May when it will go on sale at €249 (around £220, $305).

