How to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths: order and online streaming details

Featuring the greatest superheroes from the DC Comics canon, Arrowverse crossovers are now major events in the calendar of any TV fan and we're here to tell you how to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths in order this year.

Crisis on Infinite Earths cheat sheet Crisis on Infinite Earths in the sixth annual Arrowverse crossover, following on from Elseworlds in 2019. It's a five-episode special that runs across Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. All episodes are currently available to watch in the US and UK - or will be very shortly.

Running across a number of the best superhero shows, Crisis on Infinite Earths is comprised of five episodes - one each of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

We don't want to spoil anything for you, but it's safe to say the superheroes are really up against it this year as the Anti-Monitor seeks to destroy the entire multiverse.

Whether you're a hardened DC Comics fan or simply looking for an easy way to get hooked on a new show, here's how to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online and stream the crossover in the correct order - including all the free viewing options around.

How to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths from outside your country

If you're trying to access streaming content from the likes of The CW or NOW TV from abroad, you'll almost certainly be unable to due to geo-blocking restrictions. But there's an easy and perfectly legal workaround. Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths in order no matter where you are.

This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home, making streaming The CW and NOW TV for free a viable option from anywhere in the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online and take advantage of the many free viewing options we highlight below.

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths: part 1 - Supergirl

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off with Supergirl season 5, episode 9 as the Monitor and Harbinger assemble the world's greatest superheroes to take on the Anti-Monitor.

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths: part 2 - Batwoman

Crisis on Infinite Earths: part 2 is Batwoman season 1, episode 9 - but it's a tricky one, especially for folks in the UK. That's because Batwoman has only just started airing on E4 in the UK and episode 9 isn't due to drop until May, messing up the running order as otherwise dictated by Sky. Folks in the US have it easier, though, as at the time of writing, it was still available to stream for free via The CW's website.

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths: part 3 - The Flash

Next you want to watch The Flash season 6, episode 9, which is easy in the UK but has stopped streaming for free on the US on The CW's website. That means you'll have to buy it, unless you're in the States from abroad in which case using a VPN will allow you to re-locate yourself to locations like the UK where other streaming options may be available.

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths: part 4 - Arrow

Keep watching Crisis on Infinite Earths in order by making for Arrow season 8, episode 8, which can currently be watched for free in both the US and UK.

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths: part 5 - Legends of Tomorrow

Getting things underway in style, DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 5 kicks-off with the final instalment of Crisis on Infinite Earths - so you want Legends of Tomorrow season 5, episode 1 to finish watching this year's Arrowverse crossover in the correct order.

It first airs in the UK Thursday, April 2 on Sky One at 8pm - after which it'll land on the network's more affordable streaming sibling, NOW TV. In the US, you'll have to pay for it.