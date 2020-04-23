How to watch Blindspot: stream every season online from anywhere

It's one of the more inventive crime dramas in recent memory and now Jane Doe's tattoos are inked in to solve a final puzzle in season 5. Luckily, it's much easier to discover how to watch Blindspot and stream every season online no matter where you are in the world.

Blindspot cheat sheet Blindspot first aired in 2015 and is now approaching its fifth and final run. Season 5 is due to premiere on Thursday April 30, when it'll be aired on NBC at 10pm ET/PT. Those looking to catch-up on the crime drama will find seasons 1-4 of Blindspot available on Hulu, which offers a FREE trial so you can see if it's the streaming service is right for you.

Brought forward in NBC's programming schedule due to the coronavirus, season 5 of Blindspot will be the last in the series that stars Jaimie Alexander as Remi 'Jane Doe' Briggs and Sullivan Stapleton as FBI special agent Kurt Weller.

We won't dive into the plot, in case you're new to Blindspot and looking for a new show to binge during lockdown - but it's safe to say that the final season is set to be an explosive one.

Ready for what's next, or simply hoping to catch-up? Follow our guide and we'll show you how to watch Blindspot online and stream every season wherever you are right now.

How to watch Blindspot from outside your country

Blindspot is coming back at a time when you're probably stuck at home, but whatever the case may be, if you're looking to get stuck in and find yourself abroad during lockdown, pesky geo-blocking restrictions may stop your normal streaming service being shown where you are.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Blindspot no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Blindspot from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Blindspot in the US

Blindspot season 5 will be shown on TV by NBC starting on Thursday April 30 at 10pm ET/PT. Thereafter, new episodes will appear on the NBC website so you can watch it for free in the US. However, anyone wanting to watch Blindspot seasons 1-4 will need to go the streaming route - and the best option for most people is likely to be Hulu. It counts the first four seasons of Blindspot as part of its impressive catalogue and can be had for as little as $5.99 a month. Better still, you can take advantage of a FREE 30-day Hulu trial to see what it's all about, which should give you plenty of time to decide if Blindspot is the next show you're going to binge. Or, for the ultimate value, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month. Whichever package you opt for, you'll find Hulu available on pretty much anything that plugs in, including: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers.

How to watch Blindspot online in the UK

Blindspot season 5 doesn't have a confirmed UK release date, but previous runs of the show have aired on Sky Living/Sky Witness. Seasons 2 and 3 of Blindspot are currently available on-demand with Sky and its streaming-only sibling, Now TV, whose Entertainment Pass provides great value for money at just £5.99 a month - it even offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can check out its full catalogue of great shows. Anyone wanting to watch Blindspot from the start will have to look the way of Amazon Prime Video, where all seasons of the show cost a hefty £17.99 a pop for Prime members and non-Prime members alike. Or for better value, we recommend iTunes as it bundles seasons 1-3 of Blindspot for £39.99 - still a fair whack, but a comparative bargain. If you're from abroad and these options don't appeal to you, just remember you can grab a VPN as mentioned above and tune in to whatever streaming service you normally use and pay for back home.

Watch Blindspot online for free in Australia

Australian fans of crime drama are in luck, as they can watch the two most recent seasons of Blindspot for free courtesy of the Seven Network's 7plus streaming service. Seven will also carry season 5 when it's released Down Under, but a date hasn't yet been confirmed. For the complete binge-watching experience, iTunes offers seasons 1-3 of Blindspot for AU$29.99. Those who find themselves in Australia and want to watch Blindspot with the service they subscribe to at home will find one particularly helpful option - using a VPN. This will let you relocate yourself back to your country of origin and stream just like you would from your living room.

How to watch Blindspot online in Canada

As with the UK and Australia, Blindspot season 5 doesn't have a release date in Canada at present. Previous runs of the show have been aired by CTV, but anyone looking to catch-up or binge the show from the start is in luck. That's because Crave offers seasons 1-4 of Blindspot for on-demand streaming - and it's super affordable with an entry-level bundle costing just $9.99 a month. Better still, it offers a FREE 30-day trial so you can see what it's all about. Canadians abroad wanting to watch the services they subscribe to back home could do worse than considering getting a VPN, which is an easy way to get around geo-blocking.

