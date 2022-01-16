How to watch Australian Open 2022 and live stream tennis online from anywhere, schedule, draw

Audio player loading…

Once upon a time they called it the Happy Slam, but Novak Djokovic's scrape with the Aussie authorities has injected a feverish blaze into proceedings. The squabbling will of course be administered with a healthy dose of world class tennis, possibly some of it from the hand of the man himself. Read on as we explain how to watch an Australian Open live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

The only shot Nole is interested in is the chance to become the outright most successful men's player in the history of the game and that's down to the Aussie authorities right now. The world No.1, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have each won 20 slams, and if the Serb escapes the clutches of Scott Morrison, few would bet against him Down Under.

It seems an age has passed since Naomi Osaka lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. The Japanese star's relationship with the sport has changed enormously over the past 12 months, which presents Ashleigh Barty with possibly her best ever opportunity to win her home slam for the first time or can Britain's Emma Raducanu work her magic once more?

The Melbourne crowd is always on top form. Even at 50 percent capacity the atmosphere will be rocking. Here's how you can live stream Australian Open 2022 tennis from wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream Australian Open 2022 for FREE Down Under

Aussie tennis fans can tune into the Australian Open without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up an AO live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. However, die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Play typically starts at 11am AEDT each morning, while the evening sessions begin at 7pm. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Australian Open from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Australian Open from anywhere

How to watch 2022 Australian Open: live stream tennis on cable in the US

For tennis fans based in the US, the Australian Open morning sessions start at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, and the evening sessions get underway at 3am ET / 12am PT. The tournament is being televised by ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN3. ESPN3 is showing all-day live coverage from select courts, as well as replays whenever there's a break in play. Meanwhile, ESPN and ESPN2 show live coverage nightly from 9pm ET / 6pm PT to 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT, as well as highlights each day from 2pm ET / 11am PT to 5pm ET / 2pm PT. If you have the channels as part of your cable package, you can also stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Alternatively...

How to live stream Australian Open 2022 without cable in the US

2022 Australian Open live stream: how to watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Australian Open on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an AO live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT each evening, and extends well into the early hours of the morning. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Watch a 2022 Australian Open live stream in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK can tune into the 2022 Australian Open on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. The morning sessions typically begin at 12am GMT each night, while the evening sessions start at the much more reasonable time of 8am. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Australian Open 2022: live stream tennis in New Zealand

Live Aussie Open coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. The early sessions start at 1pm NZDT, and the late sessions get underway at 9pm. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Monday, January 17 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

Tuesday, January 18 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

Wednesday, January 19 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

Thursday, January 20 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

Friday, January 21 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

Saturday, January 22 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

Sunday, January 23 – Men’s and women’s singles round of 16

Monday, January 24 – Men’s and women’s singles round of 16

Tuesday, January 25 – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Wednesday, January 26 – Women's singles semi-finals and men’s singles quarter-finals

Thursday, January 27 – Women’s singles semi-finals and men’s singles semi-finals

Friday, January 28 – Men’s singles semi-finals

Saturday, January 29 – Women’s singles final

Sunday, January 30 – Men’s singles final

Australian Open draw 2022

The big news in the women's singles is that top seed Ash Barty could face reigning champion Naomi Osaka before we even get to the quarter-finals. They're on the same side of the draw as French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova, Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, 2020 AO champion Sofia Kenin, and No.5 seed Maria Sakkari.

2020 finalist and No.3 seed Garbine Muguruza has a tough route to the final, with Simona Halep, Emma Raducanu and No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka potentially standing in her way, while an early meeting between US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and 2016 champ Angelique Kerber could be on the cards, and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek may face 2019 AO finalist Petra Kvitova.

In the men's draw, an Aussie Open final showdown between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will not happen as they're on the same side of the draw, along with Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev, and rising star Denis Shapovalov.

US Open champ Daniil Medvedev and fellow fiery Russian Andrey Rublev are on the same side of the draw, which is stacked with big talent and personalities. Medvedev may have an early clash with Nick Kyrgios, who'll be sure to whip the crowd into a frenzy, while the other major names include Diego Schwartzman, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Andy Murray.

Who has won the most Australian Open titles?

Novak Djokovic is the most successful men’s player at Melbourne Park, having lifted the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup nine times (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), thrice more than Roger Federer.

Serena Williams is by far and away the most successful women's player of the Open era, having secured the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on seven occasions (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017). Two-time champs Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka are the only current players with multiple titles.

Australian Open 2022 prize: how much do the winners earn?

There’s a prize pot of AU$75 million up for grabs in Melbourne this year, the biggest there's ever been at the Aussie Open. The singles winners will pocket $4,400,000 each, while finalists will earn $2,200,000.

The doubles champs will earn themselves a tidy $800,000, with the grand prize in the mixed doubles set at $190,000.

What is the format of the Australian Open tennis?

As with all Open tournaments, men’s matches are the best-of-five sets, while women’s and doubles matches are best-of-three.

Which city hosts the Australian Open tennis?

Since 1988, the Australian Open has been played at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, on the south-east coast of Australia.