Google's rumored AR headset will take on HoloLens

Google is reportedly at work on a standalone augmented reality (AR) headset. Similar to the recently launched Lenovo Mirage Solo, which served as the launch point of Google’s own Daydream OS, this rumored AR headset will be cord-free and can run fully independent of a smartphone or computer.

Less seems to be known about how this headset will look than what will be powering it, as WinFuture shares several alleged specifications and details shared by its sources. First off, Google is said to be tapping Quanta for manufacturing, which crafted the Pixel C tablet.

Google hasn’t yet nailed down the chipset that will power its AR headset, but has reportedly considered using Qualcomm’s Internet of Things (IoT) parts in lieu of the more popular Snapdragon series that we see in most flagship phones and the aforementioned Lenovo VR headset.

While comparatively unproven, it’s possible that opting for the chipset tuned for IoT could provide better battery life and just enough power to keep things running smoothly. WinFuture details that Qualcomm’s QSC603, the 10nm chipset that’s in the runnings, is capable of rendering content at WQHD resolution and is compatible with common graphics libraries, like OpenGL, Open CL and Vulkan.

As Google IO 2018 just recently passed by without any hint toward the company’s AR hardware ambitions, we could be in for a long wait before anything else surfaces. However, it’s always possible that this headset could make an appearance at Google’s big late 2018 hardware event, where we expect the focus to be primarily on the Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, a Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Buds 2.