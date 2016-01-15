Xbox One won't play background music for another few months

The Xbox One just can't catch a break it seems. Xbox chief Phil Spencer wrote a tweet Friday afternoon saying that background music or, more specifically, playing your own music without Snapping Groove Music, "won't be [possible] before summer sorry to say."

The current solution is, putting it politely, an inelegant one, requiring a fair amount of screen real estate to perform a simple function.

To add to the sting of Spencer's comment, Sony recently announced that its versatile audio streaming solution, PlayStation Music, has been downloaded by 11 million users.

The ability to music in the background was just one more example of a feature lost in the transition from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One that Microsoft has caught flack for in the time it has taken the company to re-implement that feature-set.

Thankfully, it's not all bad news on Microsoft's all-in-one entertainment system: limited console exclusivity for Rise of the Tomb Raider as well as true console exclusives like Halo 5: Guardians and Forza Motorsport 6 seem to have boosted sales over the holiday season, though Microsoft hasn't exactly been keen to release sales numbers to confirm that speculation.