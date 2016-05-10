Turtle Beach's eSports gaming headset oozes specs appeal

Turtle Beach has launched a new gaming headset aimed at eSports pros, with the company having worked on this fresh design for the past few years.

The Elite Pro Headset boasts 50mm Nanoclear speakers which Turtle Beach claims deliver crisp and clear audio, and there's a pro gaming microphone with TruSpeak technology to make sure your team chat is just as crystal-clear.

And there are a number of interesting innovations to ensure this headset is as comfortable as possible, including Aerofit Ear Cushions, which combine 'smooth Asahi spandex fabric' with gel-infused memory foam that helps to keep your ears cool during prolonged gaming sessions.

The ear cups also have separate leather sidewalls on the inside and outside for better acoustics and dampening of any external noises.

There's also a ComforTec headset adjustment system, with a floating headband that distributes its weight evenly across the gamer's head, which can be adjusted for head size and you can also tweak the tension so it's not overly tight.

It's also worth noting that if you wear glasses, there's also a further adjustment available that creates a small channel in the ear cushions which the arms of your specs sit in, rather than having the ear cups press down on your glasses uncomfortably. That's a thoughtful touch indeed for the shortsighted amongst us.

A fresh TAC

In conjunction with the new headset, Turtle Beach has also unleashed the Elite Pro TAC (Tactical Audio Controller) which can be used as an external USB surround sound card (boasting DTS Headphone:X 7.1 sound).

This little box of audio tricks has sliders for quick and easy control of elements such as outbound mic boost which is designed specifically for ensuring you are heard during noisy eSports tournaments (there's also a background noise limiter).

Finally, there's a range of optional accessories for the headset including a noise-cancelling microphone, and Elite Pro adapters for both the Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

You can preorder the Elite Pro Headset now from Game for £170 (around $245), and the TAC is priced at £150 (around $215), with these peripherals expected to launch worldwide at some point this summer.