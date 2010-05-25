Therapist says gaming is like cocaine

A British therapist and counsellor has said that two hours of playing videogames is equal to the high produced by one line of cocaine.

The claims were made by therapist Steve Pope and published in a report on gaming addiction this week in the Lancashire Evening Post

"Spending two hours on a game station is equivalent to taking a line of cocaine in the high it produces," Pope claims.

Fast-growing addiction?

"It is the fastest growing addiction in the country and this is affecting young people mentally, as well as leading to physical problems such as obesity."

Pope adds that game addiction can "spiral into violence" with players turning "their fantasy games into reality."

Senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Central Lancashire Gayle Brewer adds that: "It is important to find a balance. It is easier for parents if they set ground rules from the start about how long their child is allowed to spend on these types of games."

Via 1Up