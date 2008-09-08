Trending
Sony's SingStar boss jumps ship for Atari

Paulina Bozek leaves Sony to join Phil Harrison's new mob

Sony Computer Entertainment's SingStar boss Paulina Bozek is leaving Sony to work with her former boss Phil Harrison over at Atari.

Bozek will be heading up a new online game studio at the firm.

"I am very excited to be joining Atari at this pivotal time for both the company and the industry," said Bozek.

"There is a huge opportunity as gaming platforms become more ubiquitous, more connected and attract more mainstream audiences. Atari has a great vision for the future and I can't wait to start realising that vision in new products and services."

Sony nil, Atari two

"This is a significant step in expanding Atari's online game development capability," said Phil Harrison.

"Paulina is one of the industry's most respected creative leaders with an outstanding track-record of commercial and creative success and I'm delighted that she will bring her unique vision, consumer insight and proven ability for creating amazing entertainment experiences to Atari."

