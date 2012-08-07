Kickstarter Android console Ouya gets game line-up

The Android-powered Ouya smart TV console now has a gaming line up for you to salivate over.
The wildly successful Kickstarter funding campaign for the Ouya has hit over $7 million (£4.5 million) and closes later this week, with the hardware estimated to be ready for delivery in March 2013.
The game line-up features some well-known titles (Final Fantasy III, anyone?) sneaking in among a host of lesser-known and indie games.
Play on
As well as the games listed below, most Google Play games should work through the box providing they're compatible with Android 4.0, which the Ouya is set to launch with.
And if that's not enough to convince you, there'll also be OnLive support too.
Check out the current game line-up in the list below:
AR-K: A Dark Acid Adventure Comedy
Armored Tank Assault 2
Aura Tactics
Auro
Castle Conflict 2
Echoes of Eternea
Final Fantasy III
Gish (and more!)
Gravestompers
Gunblitz
Heroes Call and Ski Safari
Ittle Dew
Kaiju Combat
Kitaru
Legends of Aethereus
MANOS: The Hands of Fate
Megatroid
Mutant Mudds
Orbital Blaster
Quest for Infamy
Reincarnation: The Root of All Evil
Rival Threads
Rush Bros
Saturday Morning RPG
Spinferno
Super Retro Squad
Volgarr the Viking
Xenonauts
Via SlashGear