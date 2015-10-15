Fallout 4's live action trailer is what we hope Fallout 5 will look like

Bethesda has released a new live action trailer called The Wanderer for Fallout 4 ahead of the game's launch on November 10 - and it looks amazing.

With it's jaunty tune, the post apocalyptic world looks amazing, and while we know Fallout 4's graphics won't looks as good as this trailer, what with in-game graphics not being quite there yet, we do have hope that maybe Fallout 5 will.

We still a have a few more weeks until Fallout 4 is released, but we do already know some details about the post-apocalyptic RPG, including that the game will begin essentially before the apocalypse-causing bombs drop.

There'll be a dozen new companions to join you on your journey as well, including your faithful dog that can't die, and expect the protagonist to have a speaking role for the first time ever in the series.

Fallout 4 will launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 10 2015, but until then, you can check out the trailer for yourself below.