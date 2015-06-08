Fallout 4 is never, ever, ever coming to Xbox 360 or PS3

There will be no version of Fallout 4 released for Xbox 360 or PS3, Bethesda has said.

The news was confirmed by Bethesda community lead Matt Grandstaff on NeoGAF. "It's not coming to 360 and PS3," he said, "the stuff we're doing will never work there."

Last week Bethesda unwrapped Fallout 4 with an extensive teaser trailer and pre-order page, however the release date - and plenty other things - remain shrouded in mystery.

Bethesda will reveal all at E3 2015 - and we'll be there to bring you the news as it breaks.