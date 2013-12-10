Lovefilm for PS3 now makes proper use of your home surround sound system

Video on demand service Lovefilm has rolled out enhanced surround support for its PS3 app, allowing those who watch on Sony's console's to enjoy a fully enhanced audio experience.

The Amazon-owned service has matched rival service Netflix, by introducing full Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 support via a download patch sending varied audio to all five channels.

PS3 owners simply need to download the update from the PlayStation Store and supported content will play automatically. Users should benefit from more natural, life-like sounds as a result.

It's not yet clear whether the update applies to the Sony PS4 console.

