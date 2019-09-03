Fortnite Creative codes: 10 best Creative mode custom maps

Fortnite has gone from an obscure PvE title to the biggest multiplayer phenomenon in videogame history, but the team at Epic Games hasn’t stopped there. Despite the Battle Royale mode getting constant updates, the team has also managed to add in Creative mode.

Allowing players the chance to build custom maps that have a chance to be featured within Battle Royale, Creative mode sees players creating obstacle courses, practice courses and platforming challenges - and even remakes of classic games.

To access these maps, boot up Fortnite on your platform of choice and head to ‘Creative Mode’. Select ‘Start a Server’ (alone or with your party) and you’ll find one of the four rifts on the island you land on. You’ll be able to enter a code there and then step through the rift, which will whisk you away to one of these incredible creations.

While it can be difficult to drill down and establish which maps are worth downloading, we’ve put together the following list of our favorites, along with the Fortnite Creative codes you need to find them.

World Run - 3229-4676-3571

(Image credit: wc19-creators)

This parkour map from wc19-creators was featured at the Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals, offering team-based platforming for 16 players. Each pair competes to earn more coins than the opposition, and pixel-perfect jumping is required to be able to move fluidly.

Modern Warfare 2 Terminal - 6412-7533-9638

The first of a few remakes you’ll see on this list, this one does what it says on the tin. Terminal is one of the finest first-person shooter maps of the last 10 years, and it holds up surprisingly well with Fortnite’s exaggerated physics and third-person combat. Kudos to xlp629 for a job well done

Portal - 8883-7894-7324

(Image credit: IdiotsPlayGames)

Still yearning for Valve’s physics-defying threequel? IdiotsPlayGames has attempted to soften the blow by building 10 stages of puzzling portal gameplay within Fortnite. There’s even a (sadly mute) version of GlaDOS, but we haven’t found any cake - yet.

Hawkins Laboratory - 3638-4341-2025

If you thought the previous Stranger Things crossover in Fortnite’s Season 9 was the last you’d hear of the Upside Down, we have some news for you. Another chance for two pop-culture phenomenons to collide, this map takes you to Hawkins, Indiana to explore a surprisingly eerie recreation of the laboratory from the show. expa_aztox is clearly a big fan!

PUMP IT! Shotgun Arena - 2201-4498-7425

(Image credit: Senix)

Senix has tapped into the kind of twitch-based arena shooting that Unreal Tournament perpetuated back in the day to offer this shotgun arena with plenty of flanking routes for up to four teams to compete in. Lock and load, squads.

Snipers vs Runners - 6352-8048-2222

Some of the best maps on offer combine movement and steady aim to create new experiences, and this creation from BluDrive is a doozy. Focused on an obstacle course, one team has to get from one end to the other within five minutes, while another snipes from afar to try and stop them in their tracks. It’s pulsating stuff.

Working Phone - 2977-8511-9806

(Image credit: Pimit)

Pimit’s bizarre proof of concept is a working phone that allows players to browse Twitter, Reddit, and even YouTube WITHIN Fortnite. It’s not much of a game mode per se, but it’s certainly well worth checking out due to the mind-boggling magic of it.

Warm-up Course - 5618-2963-5299

If you’re still fairly new to Fortnite and are yet to grab that elusive first Victory Royale, Candook has you covered with an excellent training course which offers tips for building, editing, and shooting. It’ll just be up to you to put it into practice.

Battle Bus Hide & Seek - 9653-5199-9021

(Image credit: LordSpinkingham)

For those of you that want to see more of the Battle Bus (for whatever reason), this map is a giant facsimile of the famous floating vehicle and offers a game of hide and seek. We know, it sounds strange, but LordSpinkingham has done a great job of making it surprisingly tense.

The Legend of Zelda: Full Original Map - 2326-3456-6999

Arguably the most impressive creation on this list, MustardPlays has put together this incredible remake of the Legend Of Zelda’s original overworld. As exciting as that is, the map also includes NINE dungeons recreated in Fortnite. Incredible, isn’t it?