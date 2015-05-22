Computex 2015: The best bits

We've been expecting big things from Computex this year and after a couple of days it's clear that Asia's biggest technology trade show doesn't disappoint.

Following a light schedule of introductory notes on Monday, the 35th Computex is now in full swing and there's already a ton of interesting new devices to see.

Asus

The multinational Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer had a big first day, showing off a solid collection of its latest and greatest.

Sitting at the top of these new products has to be Asus's Zen all-in-one desktop, two new gaming workstations and a suite of mini PCs that all play host to some of the first 6th generation Intel Core processors, dubbed Skylake.

But not just dishing out chip upgrades to its performance PCs, Asus has also upgraded the internals of the Transformer Book, moving from a Bay Trail processor to the Intel's newer Atom X range of processors, Cherry Trail.

That's not all though, seeing as it has only been six months since Asus released its first ZenWatch, the appearance of the second iteration of this wearable at Computex was another welcome surprise.

Nvidia

Of course, Nvidia showed off the highly anticipated GPU the GeForce GTX 980Ti, which boasts performance in the vicinity of the powerful Titan X, but costs close to a third less.

The California GPU manufacturers also put forward a range of collaborative laptops that will feature the company's G-Sync technology. Gaming laptops from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and Clevo will all feature the desirable GPU-output and display frame-rate synchronisation feature.

Lenovo

It would be difficult to say that Lenovo's showcase of the Magic View smartwatch concept was a highlight, but the dual screened wearable is undeniably unique.

Sporting a reasonably standard circular top display, Lenovo's watch also features an additional hole that you can peer into for a second display that is 20 times the size of anything comparable.