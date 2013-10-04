Intel eyes slice of Raspberry Pi's success with Galileo board

Intel is launching a Raspberry Pi equivalent to help software developers, artists and other creative types launch do-it-yourself hardware projects.

Intel's Galileo Board features the the company's Quark SoC X1000, a low-power 400Mhz processor designed for use in wearable tech and 'Internet of Things' data sensors.

It partnered with Rome-based Arduino to launch the board, which runs Arduino's software development kit on an open-source Linux operating system.

The board features a number of industry-standard I/O interfaces including ACPI, PCI Express, 10/100MB Ethernet, SD and USB 2.0.

Education drive

Intel says that around 17 universities will receive a total of around 1,000 boards, with institutions in Ireland being among the first.

It says that the board can be used to program anything from interactive designs like LED lights that respond to social media to more complex projects such as automating home appliances and building robots controlled by smartphones.

Intel Galileo will be available from November, the company says, though a price is still under wraps.