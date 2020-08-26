Building WordPress websites just became a whole lot easier

The website building platform Elementor has released its latest version which allows website designers to implement an advanced and comprehensive design system across all of their WordPress sites.

Elementor 3.0 provides web design professionals with the ability to view and control any web element on their sites from a centralized hub. With the service's new functionality, users can now apply sitewide changes to their sites' overall layout, typography, color, style, images, logos, favicons, buttons and form fields.

By implementing design system capabilities, Elementor has made it possible for advanced website builders to design and edit new and existing websites at a much faster pace which can shorten time-to-market while also maintaining brand and visual consistency across their sites.

Elementor 3.0

As WordPress currently powers 38 percent of the total websites online, Elementor's latest release brings a new way to design websites to the largest web creation environment in the world.

Elementor's CEO Yoni Luksenberg provided further insight on version 3.0 of the company's platform in a press release, saying:

"Elementor V3.0 brings comprehensive design system capabilities to WordPress and allows website creators to build sites in ways previously not possible. By allowing users to spend less time on unnecessary legwork, they can shift focus to the important aspects of their design. With Elementor V3.0, we are providing our community not only with powerful features, but we are also enabling a new professional standard in a way that will revolutionize the workflow of web creators and designers."

As version 3.0 is a major release, Elementor recommends in a recent blog post that users make a full backup of their sites before upgrading and that they check to see if any 3rd party add-ons are compatible with the new version.