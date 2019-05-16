Asus ZenFone 6 has a flippable camera so it doesn't need a notch

The Asus ZenFone 6 is the latest flagship phone from the brand, and it's bringing a full front screen thanks to a flippable camera that avoids the necessity of a notch.

Instead of having separate front and rear cameras, you can just flip the camera around when you want to be able to take a selfie or enter a video call. We recently saw this feature in the Samsung Galaxy A80, and it's just as intriguing in this phone.

It's a unique way of avoiding a notch that is a completely different technique than the pop-up camera we've seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

That notch-less display is 6.4-inches with a resolution of 1080 x 2340. That equals 406 pixels per inch.

A bold choice

Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which version you go for. You'll have the choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage too.

That camera is a 48MP paired with a 13MP, which is almost surely high enough quality to share on your social media. The camera blister sits flush with the phone when it's facing the rear, so you won't have to worry about breaking it off.

The other big highlight of this phone is a 5,000mAh battery, which will almost certainly offer day-long battery life and perhaps even beyond that.

We've yet to learn the exact release date for the Asus ZenFone 6, but we know the base model is priced at $499 (about £390, AU$720), which will cost you a lot less than most other modern flagships.