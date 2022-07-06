Amsterdam may have the best cast of any movie ever – watch the first trailer here

Audio player loading…

20th Century Studios has shared the first trailer for director David O. Russell’s upcoming murder mystery movie, Amsterdam – and it features more stars than the Milky Way.

Schedule to hit theaters on November 4, 2022, the new comedy stars – wait for it – Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift and many more Hollywood A-listers.

Amsterdam follows the misadventures of three friends – a doctor (Bale), a nurse (Robbie) and an attorney (David Washington) – as they attempt to clear their names after becoming prime suspects in a 1930s murder case. Check out the movie’s first trailer below:

Amsterdam marks director Russell’s first feature since 2015’s Joy, which followed a trio of critical hits for the filmmaker – The Fighter (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and American Hustle (2013) – at the turn of the decade.

Judging by the above footage, Russell’s signature comedy style will remain a feature of Amsterdam, which is due to land in theaters one week before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a month prior to Avatar: The Way of Water .

To really get a sense of the movie’s stacked cast – which gives the call sheets of Don’t Look Up and Dune a run for their money – check out Amsterdam’s first official poster below:

Check out the new poster for @AmsterdamMovie, coming to theaters November 2022. #AmsterdamMovie pic.twitter.com/8PeNSRdD4zJuly 6, 2022 See more

Incidentally, Amsterdam will come as the latest in a steady stream of murder mystery-style comedy movies to arrive of late. Beginning with Rian Johnson’s Knives Out in 2019 (a sequel is coming to Netflix later this year), the classic crime caper genre has enjoyed something of a renaissance in recent times, with similarly old school productions like See How They Run – which is set to star Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Adrien Brody – already in the pipeline for 2022.

Of course, a star-studded cast is no guarantee of critical or commercial success for a new movie – Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci serve as recent cautionary tales in that regard – but director David O. Russell’s proven ability to get the most out of A-list talent bodes well for Amsterdam’s success.