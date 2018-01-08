AMD Ryzen 3 Mobile brings quad-core processor power to budget laptops

AMD launched a pair of high-end mobile Ryzen processors last fall and now at CES 2018, it’s filling out its laptop APU family with a new pair of chips designed for affordable laptops and Chromebooks.

Despite being designed for the budget space, the Ryzen 3 2300U is a full-feature chip featuring 4 cores and 4 threads clocked at a base 2.0GHz and boost 3.4GHz. The APU also comes outfitted with full-on Radeon RX Vega graphics powered by six compute units.

Read more: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X

Another step down, the dual-core Ryzen 3 2200U runs with 4 threads at standard 2.5GHz frequency that boosts up to 3.4GHz. Like the other APUs in the family, this one features Radeon RX Vega graphics, but only three compute units to power it.

AMD’s new Ryzen 3 Mobile APUs launch on January 9th and we’ve already seen plenty of affordable laptops powered by these new chips at CES, stay tuned for our hands-on experiences with some of them.