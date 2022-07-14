The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight beta is expected to go live sometime in the coming months, especially with Blizzard currently committing to a 2022 release date.

While a delay seems plausible, it seems like World of Warcraft's ninth expansion is on the final stretch of its development, ready to launch into players' hands sooner rather than later.

In fact, we know that the expansion is set to have alpha and beta testing phases as talked about in the reveal for Dragonflight back in April, which means there will be a chance for players to get their hands on it before too long.

There's going to be a lot to test too as Dragonflight is bringing a multitude of new content to World of Warcraft. Chief among them will be the new playable Dracthyr race and Evoker class. If you’ve ever wanted to play as a transforming dragon-person, your time has come. On top of that, there will also be customizable dragon mounts so you can truly become a dragon rider.

There's also a new continent to explore in the form of The Dragon Isles and a whole new talent system, deeper professions, and a new hud interface. Essentially, there's going to be a lot of content here.

But how do you get into these testing phases, and how do they work? We’ve got you covered on that front. Here’s everything you need to know about getting signed up for the Dragonflight beta.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight beta

How to sign up for the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight beta?

(Image credit: Future)

Currently, there's no guaranteed way to get into the beta. There’s no special edition that grants access and it’s unclear how big the testing phase will be once it does launch. That’s why it’s hard to say how likely it's going to be for you to nab a spot in the playtest.

However, to be in with a chance, you've got to sign up for the beta itself. To do that, head over to the Dragonflight website (opens in new tab). Scroll down to the bottom of the page until you see a ‘Beta Opt-In’ button. Then, if you're not already logged in, sign in to your Battle.net account– and that’s it. The website should now say ‘Thanks for signing up’ in green text, signaling you're all good.

At this point, there is nothing for you to do, but sit and wait for an email telling you that you have access to the Dragonflight beta. It’s not clear exactly when the beta is launching, but it should be within the next few months, especially if Dragonflight is to make its 2022 release date.

How to get into the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight alpha?

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

While it’s possible to get into the alpha, I wouldn’t get your hopes up. If you’ve shown interest in the beta using the method above, you have a very small chance of being let into the alpha to check out the content and be part of the early testing.

The reality, though, is that it's exceedingly unlikely you'll get access to the alpha testing phase. While the beta will open its doors to more and more players over time, World of Warcraft alphas have notoriously limited numbers and it's near impossible to get in as a member of the public besides anything other than extreme luck.

However, worry not. With the game in public testing soon, it shouldn’t be too long before you can get hands-on one way or another. In the grand scheme of things, it shouldn’t be that long until the expansion itself arrives.