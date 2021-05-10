Download Sign: How to try Adobe Sign for free or with Document Cloud

As one of the leading software solutions for signing documents digitally, Adobe Sign is a popular and easily accessible option for both businesses and individuals.

If you're keen to download Adobe Sign to try or buy the software, which is available to use via the web or on a mobile app, then read on as we explain exactly how you can do so.

In this guide, we'll explain how you can trial Adobe's e-signature service for a limited period of time, how you can opt to sign up for a longer-term paid subscription, and how to get started with Adobe Sign once you have access. If you’d like to read about other software providers in this space, check out our roundup of the best e-signature software.

Can I download Adobe Sign for free?

The short answer is, yes, Adobe Sign can be downloaded for free as part of a seven-day trial. Simply head to the Adobe Sign landing page, hit the Start Free Trial button in blue, and then follow the instructions. You’ll be required to select one of two options, Acrobat Pro DC (short for Document Cloud) with e-sign, or Acrobat Pro DC with advanced e-sign.

Both options come with key Adobe Document Cloud features, including the ability to sign PDFs and documents, send documents for other people to sign, password-protect PDFs, and integrate your documentation with Google Drive, Microsoft 365, Box, and Dropbox.

What the top-level advanced e-sign version offers in addition is payment collection functionality, customized branding, and the ability to collect e-signatures from your websites.

Once you've decided which free trial you want, you'll then need to enter your email address and confirm which plan should kick in following your trial. Although you’re required to enter your payment information, no funds will be due before your trial ends, so make sure to make a note of the trial termination date stated on the page.

Individual users can choose from three Adobe Sign subscriptions (Image credit: Adobe)

How do I buy Adobe Sign?

Once the seven-day trial comes to an end, satisfied users need do no further, as their chosen payment plan will automatically kick in. It’s worth noting that, although it’s unavailable as a free trial, there is an additional option provided for those seeking a paid plan. This is the more basic Acrobat PDF Pack with e-sign.

Like the above described plans, this grants users the ability to sign and send documents, export PDFs to Word, Excel, or PowerPoint, and also view, share, comment on, and track PDFs for review.

However, this lower-cost option is online only and does not come with Acrobat Pro DC desktop software, nor the feature to password-protect PDFs. Nor can you edit PDF text and images on desktop or mobile.

Adobe’s entry-level e-signature package works out at $9.99 per month if paying the annual cost upfront (Image credit: Adobe)

What’s the price of Adobe Sign?

The Acrobat PDF Pack with e-sign offers a low-cost entry package for single users with only basic e-signature requirements. At $14.99 per month, there's no annual commitment, and a subscription can be canceled at any time. If you are prepared to pay for the full year in one go, the overall cost of $119.88 reduces the comparative monthly price to just $9.99. Note that this basic package is not offered as part of a teams or multi-user option.

For those looking to take advantage of the increased features and functionality that come with the Acrobat Pro DC software, the standard offering comes in at $24.99 per month, with the advanced e-sign version costing $29.99 per month.

Committing to a year's subscription (but still paying monthly) reduces the cost of both plans to $14.99 and $19.99 respectively.

For small businesses looking to give their employees access, licenses range from between $16.99 and $29.99 per month, per user.

For larger businesses, contact Adobe directly for a bespoke enterprise package that includes a 14-day free trial. This can include APIs that allow businesses to embed PDFs into a document workflow, integration with favored sales and business tools like Salesforce or Workday, and advanced security protocols including automated identity verification and single sign-on (SSO).

Users can choose from three signature options (Image credit: Adobe)

How can I get started with Adobe Sign?

When first using Adobe Sign, it's a good idea to check that your personal details are all correct before sending or signing any PDFs. You can do this on the My Profile page via the dashboard. This will allow you to input or edit information including your full name, company, job title, phone number, and—especially important for international dealings—time zone.

It's via this dashboard that you'll also be able to tweak the style of signature you wish to use on the PDFs. Simply click on My Signature, and choose from three different options: font-based, biometric, or a copy of your scanned written signature.

You should also tailor your alerts via the My Events/Alerts page, which helps form an audit trail of your documents.

To prepare and send a document for e-signing, click the blue Request Signatures button from the Adobe Sign home screen and you’ll be taken to the send page. Here you'll be prompted to enter the email address of the person you want to sign the document, add an accompanying message, and choose from options that include setting reminders or deadlines and whether to password-protect the PDF.

Finally, don’t forget to upload the document itself, which is done by dragging and dropping your chosen file in the relevant box.

Before clicking Next, selecting the box marked Preview & Add Signature Fields will enable you to choose where the signature and other fields will be placed on the form, before sending on to your chosen contact.

Adobe Sign: Key info you need to know

As the company behind the invention of the PDF (short for Portable Document Format) in 1993, Adobe remains the industry leader when it comes to PDF editing tools.

With a reputed eight billion signatures and counting, Adobe's leading e-signature software, Adobe Sign, is a tested, user-friendly service that offers its many users the ability to sign, send, and track signatures on PDF documents.

Users can get Adobe Sign as part of the basic online-only Acrobat PDF Pack, or alternatively by subscribing to the more sophisticated Adobe Document Cloud suite of services, which is available to use online or as a downloadable app.

