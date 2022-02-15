Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update: How to transfer your save from PS4 to PS5

CD Projekt RED has unveiled the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X update, and there are hopes that it has taken a big step toward finally becoming the game originally described.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched as one of the most-talked about games in years, however that hype quickly turned to disappointment as players ran into bugs and awkward execution. The console versions were particularly badly hit. The glitches were one of the main criticisms we leveled in our Cyberpunk 2077 review.

If you put the game down because of the bugs, waiting until it was fixed then your wait may be over. The PS5 and Xbox Series X update is now live and its fixes have also been applied to the PC version of the game.

If you've picked up one of the new generations of consoles in since Cyberpunk's launch, then you may be worried you'll have to start the game all over again. Happily, you can transfer your saves from the PS4 to the PS5 and the Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Here’s everything you need to know about the process.

Transferring a save on Xbox consoles and PS5

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you're on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and started your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough on Xbox One, good news save data is automatically uploaded to the cloud on Microsoft's consoles, thanks to Smart Delivery, Cyberpunk 2077 will detect your existing saves when you boot up the new version, as well as any achievements you've previously unlocked.

However, if you have updated from a PS4 to a PS5 between the time you started playing Cyberpunk 2077 and now, you have a few more hoops to jump through.

Transferring a save from PS4 to PS5

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Transferring a save between a PS4 and PS5 is sadly a little more involved than other transfers and comes with a couple of restrictions. However, it’s possible and you can get to your save without too much fuss.

The biggest restriction, as outlined on the Cyberpunk support page, is that you will only be able to upgrade one save file. To do so, when you load up the PS5 version, you'll be able to select one save to load to the cloud. This will then bring that file into the next-gen version. You can transfer it between multiple devices too so you can move it around a little.

Also thankfully, this doesn’t require a PlayStation Plus subscription. Even if you aren’t signed up to Playstation’s service, you have access, so no money whatsoever should be involved in the process. That’s nice at least.