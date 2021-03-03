Best mining motherboards: the best motherboards for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

A good mining rig simply won’t reach its full potential without the right motherboard. Every PC builder knows that the motherboard is a vital component to any system as it interfaces all the other components, and that is certainly true for a mining rig. Also keep in mind that mining rigs are often run 24/7, which stress tests the motherboard, so, definitely don’t go cheap on this critically important part of your rig.

Whether you’re looking to connect multiple GPUs or just want to be able to run your PC 24/7 without an issue, excellent mining motherboards will help maximize the system, and the profitability of cryptocurrency mining. The best mining motherboards will help your mining rig to function as a single cohesive unit, especially when teamed with the best mining graphics card .

Mining is still very active in 2021, and cryptocurrency continues to enjoy popularity with a recent notable investment . For those looking to get into it, our list of the best mining motherboards are a great place to start. From there, get ready to mine for Ethereum , Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in no time.

Best mining motherboards at a glance:

Asus B250 Mining Expert ASRock H110 Pro BTC+ ASUS Prime Z390-P LGA1151 Biostar TB250-BTC Pro MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon Asus ROG Strix Z270E

The best mining motherboards

The B250 Mining Expert boasts the same quality standards we’ve come to expect from Asus.

1. Asus B250 Mining Expert The world's first 19 GPU mining motherboard Specifications Form factor: ATX GPU Support: 19 Processors supported: 7th and 6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Pentium/Celeron (Socket 1151) Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 18 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Support for huge number of GPUs + Stable power delivery features + No need to mess around in the BIOS Reasons to avoid - Limited supply - High price

Supporting a jaw-dropping 19 GPUs via that same number of PCIe slots – more than any other board on this list- the Asus B250 Mining Expert is easily the best mining motherboard you can buy today. Additionally, there is a special mining mode, with no adjustments required in the BIOS in order to maximize your payout from bitcoin. On top of these quality of life improvements, the B250 Mining Expert boasts the same quality standards we’ve come to expect from Asus, with features that include Overvoltage Protection, and LANGuard. The real drawbacks are its scarcity and price, as it can sometimes be extremely hard to find, and when you finally do- it often commands a premium.

The AsRock H110 BTC+ is one of the best mining motherboards you can buy today.

2. ASRock H110 Pro BTC+ Support for 13 graphics cards Specifications Form factor: ATX GPU Support: 13 Processors supported: 7th and 6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Pentium/Celeron (Socket 1151) Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 12 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime SG $657.64 View at Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Supports up to 13 graphics cards + On board power and reset switches Reasons to avoid - May not need all slots - Difficult to setup

Thanks to its extremely solid build quality and slots for up to 13 GPUs, the AsRock H110 BTC+ is one of the best mining motherboards you can buy today. These features allow you to expand as needed, so you won’t find a much better future-proof board. It might be a bit overkill, as Windows 10 supports a maximum of eight GPUs, but there’s no harm in preparing for future updates. The AsRock H110 BTC+ may not be the best motherboard for mining if you’re a beginner, but if you’re looking for a more advanced platform – you can’t go wrong with the AsRock H110 Pro BTC+.

ASUS Prime Z390-P LGA1151 has excellent build quality including Overvoltage Protection. (Image credit: ASUS)

3. ASUS Prime Z390-P LGA1151 The budget mining motherboard Specifications Form factor: ATX GPU Support: 2 Processors supported: 8th/9th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) Slots: 2 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 4 x PCI Express 3.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Supports M.2 storage + Solid build quality Reasons to avoid - Doesn't support many GPUs

If you’re not looking for a motherboard that can run 13 GPUs at once, the ASUS Prime Z390-P LGA1151 might just be the best mining motherboard for you. It can still handle up to two GPUs, and it has decent build quality at its price point. It is designed to withstand the intensive conditions cryptocurrency mining can create. This includes FanXpert 4 with AIO Pump Header that can provide advanced fan control for dynamic system cooling, and Overvoltage Protection to promote longevity and reliability of the stressed mining components, which is essential for a machine running 24/7. Finally, unlike some other mining motherboards, this ASUS board can also be used for non-mining applications, which gives it flexibility.

Biostar TB250-BTC Pro brings some excellent and advanced mining features.

4. Biostar TB250-BTC Pro A fantastic price for a fantastic mining motherboard Specifications Form factor: ATX GPU Support: 12 Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 11 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime SG $453.92 View at Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Mines numerous coins + Support for 12 GPUs Reasons to avoid - Limited availability - Expensive price

The Biostar TB250-BTC Pro is a mining motherboard that brings some excellent and advanced mining features, such as support for up to 12 GPUs, at a competitive price point. Even if you're not going to be using the full 12 PCI slots for graphics cards, this could be a wise investment if you plan on scaling up your mining operation in the future as it can mine different types of coins. The downsides of this motherboard are the price, and that it's quite difficult to get hold of. Keep a lookout at our price tracker on this page, as it will tell you when it's in stock, and what the best price is!

The MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon is also good for gaming.

5. MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon A gaming and mining motherboard Specifications Form factor: ATX GPU Support: 7 Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) Slots: 3 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 4 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 4 x DDR4 DIMM TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Support for 7 GPUs + Can double as a motherboard for gaming PC Reasons to avoid - Gaming features and aesthetic may be a turn off

The MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon is one of the best mining motherboards not just because it’s good at mining, but because it’s also good for gaming. Thanks to a number of gaming-centric features such as being Gaming Certified as it has been stress tested- a feature that you’d more typically associate with boards found in the best gaming PCs- you can have a machine that does both. You’ll get four DDR4 memory slots, plenty of ports and connectivity including Intel’s GAMING LAN with LAN Protect that is sure to appeal to hardcore gamers. And, it’s no slouch when it comes to mining either – with support for a total of seven graphics cards. For a seriously versatile mining motherboard, you can’t do much better.

Asus ROG Strix Z270E supports seven graphics cards.

6. Asus ROG Strix Z270E A brilliant motherboard for mining Specifications Form factor: ATX GPU Support: 7 Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) Slots: 3 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 4 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 4 x DDR4 DIMM TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Can also be used for gaming + Supports up to seven GPUs Reasons to avoid - Gaming features may not be needed

Among gamers, the Asus’ ROG brand is well known for making gaming components and peripherals, and this gear is also great for mining cryptocurrency. The Asus ROG Strix Z270E supports up to seven graphics cards, which is a healthy number for a profitable mining rig. It also has a ton of other features, such as 5-Way Optimization with Auto-Tuning and FanXpert 4 to automatically set up overclocking profiles, though they are gaming rather than mining focused. That’s great if you’re looking for a motherboard that can pull double duty, but for those less interested in gaming, you’ll find the additional features pointless at best and distracting at worst.

