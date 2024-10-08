This is the only Prime Day PS5 SSD deal you need this week - a huge discount on the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro

If you've been looking for a PS5 SSD storage upgrade then Amazon has the perfect Prime Day PS5 SSD deal for you today - and it's on one of the best you can get.

The glorious Samsung 990 Pro, in its chunky 2TB capacity, is discounted by a whopping 50 per cent and has crashed down to just $132.99 (was $264.99) at Amazon.



Amazon Prime Day events like this week's are one of the very best times to pick up new gaming gear and accessories like PS5 SSDs, and this year is proving no different with this Samsung 990 Pro discount.

Today's best Samsung PS5 SSD deal

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $264.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

Perhaps the absolute cream of the crop, the Samsung 990 Pro is a premium PS5 SSD that many folks will have been waiting to see drop in price. This huge discount offers brilliant value and getting 2TB for 'a bit' north of the $100 mark is a value ratio you can be very happy with. UK price: was £191.79 now £162.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro is our premium pick when it comes to the best SSD for PS5, given its outright performance and excellent high quality through and through. Samsung knows how to make high-quality drives and the 990 Pro is no different. It offers super-fast speeds of 6,900 MB/s read and 7,450 MB/s write, 1200TBW endurance, and also comes with a PS5-compatible heat sink which makes things incredibly easy.

However, what often puts the Samsung models out of reach for most is the price tag - but with today's discount, you can go big and be happy with a value-busting price.

If you want to keep your price-checking options open or aren't in the US or UK, you can see the latest and lowest prices on the Samsung 990 Pro in your region below.

Today's best Samsung 990 Pro deals

