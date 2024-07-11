Ruin friendships for less with this Super Mario Party with Joy-Con controller discount ahead of Prime Day

Whether you're after a brand new pair of Joy-Con controllers, one of the best Nintendo Switch party games, or both, Walmart currently has a fantastic discount on the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Controller bundle that's comfortably beating Amazon's record-low price right now.
The Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Controller bundle is currently available at Walmart for just $60.99 (was $99.99); a massive saving of $31 and cheaper than Amazon's best price by around 20 bucks.
What makes this a truly exceptional discount is that a pair of Joy-Con controllers by themselves typically cost $69.99 at retail price. This essentially means you're getting the controllers for $9 less along with a free digital copy of Super Mario Party. Plus, if this is to be your second pair of Joy-Con controllers, then you've already got enough for four-player shenanigans in this excellent party game.
Today's best Super Mario Party + Joy-Con bundle deal
Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Controller bundle: was $99.99 now $60.99 at Walmart
With this bundle, you're getting a digital copy of Super Mario Party, redeemable via the Nintendo eShop's code section. On top of that, there's a lovely pair of red and blue Joy-Con controllers that are only available as a part of this bundle.
Price check: Target - $99.99
UK price: Game - £89.99 | Very (physical and Joy-Con separate) £98.99
This is one of the best gaming deals we've seen ahead of Amazon Prime Day next week. While Super Mario Party itself has been succeeded by Mario Party Superstars and the upcoming Super Mario Party Jamboree! on Nintendo Switch, it's in itself still a worthwhile party game and an excellent return to form for the multiplayer-focused series.
Want to browse an even greater scope of early deals? Be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day gaming deals pages for a range of the best early deals and an idea of what to expect come next week's sales rush.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: cheapest-ever AirPods
- Kitchen: coffee makers from $24.99
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: deals from $179.99
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $54.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £33.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and OnePlus from £159
- Vacuums: deals on Vax and eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.