Ruin friendships for less with this Super Mario Party with Joy-Con controller discount ahead of Prime Day

Whether you're after a brand new pair of Joy-Con controllers, one of the best Nintendo Switch party games, or both, Walmart currently has a fantastic discount on the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Controller bundle that's comfortably beating Amazon's record-low price right now.

The Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Controller bundle is currently available at Walmart for just $60.99 (was $99.99); a massive saving of $31 and cheaper than Amazon's best price by around 20 bucks.

What makes this a truly exceptional discount is that a pair of Joy-Con controllers by themselves typically cost $69.99 at retail price. This essentially means you're getting the controllers for $9 less along with a free digital copy of Super Mario Party. Plus, if this is to be your second pair of Joy-Con controllers, then you've already got enough for four-player shenanigans in this excellent party game.

Today's best Super Mario Party + Joy-Con bundle deal

This is one of the best gaming deals we've seen ahead of Amazon Prime Day next week. While Super Mario Party itself has been succeeded by Mario Party Superstars and the upcoming Super Mario Party Jamboree! on Nintendo Switch, it's in itself still a worthwhile party game and an excellent return to form for the multiplayer-focused series.

Want to browse an even greater scope of early deals? Be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day gaming deals pages for a range of the best early deals and an idea of what to expect come next week's sales rush.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK