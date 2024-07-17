It's your last chance to stock up on gaming snacks with Amazon Prime Day deals on Doritos and Mountain Dew
Cover your controller in Dorito dust before it's too late
The clock is ticking. There are only a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day in the US, meaning that time is running out if you want to secure some seriously good deals. If you're like me, then you love gaming with snacks in hand and definitely won't want to miss these big savings on a classic Doritos and Mountain Dew combo.
You can secure a Doritos variety pack for just $16.62 (was $21.86) at Amazon which is a massive box containing 40 individual bags of chips. Yep, you read that right. 40 bags, so you won't be running out any time soon. That's also a pretty slick $5.24 discount that takes the price of each individual bag right down to 42 cents, which is value that's near impossible to argue with. As a variety pack, you also get a good mix of 30 Nacho Cheese bags and 10 in the Cool Ranch flavor.
No gamer feast would be complete without some cans of Mountain Dew, however, and the iconic gaming drink has been has also received a big price cut. You can pick up a huge pack of 18 cans for just $11.39 (was $15.99) at Amazon. You're also getting two flavors here: the classic original and the much-loved Baja Blast. Expect nine cans of each, which works out to about 63 cents a pop.
All together the price of both of these bundles comes to under $30, which is excellent value if you're looking to stock up.
You're going to struggle to find an Amazon Prime Day deal that's tastier than this. Read on for a detailed breakdown of what's included in each offer.
Today's best gamer grub deals
Doritos Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch variety pack (40): was $21.86 now $16.62 at Amazon
A superb value bundle discounted for Amazon Prime Members that packs 30 Nacho Cheese bags of Doritos chips alongside 10 Cool Ranch. It's perfect if you're looking to stock up on a crunchy savory snack that remains an enduring favorite of gamers everywhere - despite its trademark dust.
Mountain Dew Original Dew and Baja Blast variety pack (18): was $15.99 now $11.39 at Amazon
The original gamer refreshment, Mountain Dew is an absolute gaming icon for good reason. This great value pack includes a total of 18 cans, with one half in the Original Dew flavor and the other in the favorite Baja Blast. This deal also represents a new lowest-ever price for this particular bundle, so make sure that you don't miss out.
If you're looking for some savings on gaming products that aren't edible, then definitely visit our detailed guides to the best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals, Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, and Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. Also don't miss our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals and, if you fancy inviting some friends over for a Doritos and Mountain Dew feast plus some physical games, see our breakdown of the top Amazon Prime Day board game deals that are still live now.
