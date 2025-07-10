I won't leave home without this portable WiFi router after it got me out of a sticky situation - and it's now on sale for Prime Day
Acer Connect Enduro M3 5G router is on sale for Prime Day
So, this discount isn't the largest deal we've seen this Prime Day but does it really matter?
The Acer Enduro Connect is an excellent portable WiFi router and you should get regardless - especially if you travel around a lot.
This Amazon Prime Day, it can be your for just £224 - a fantastic saving, as I used to find it annoying travelling long distances on trains only to have blackout spots - instead of carrying multiple SIMs, you can use the vSIM technology to use the best signal from any network anywhere.
Why do I think this is such a good deal? Let me tell you a story...recently, on the way home from a trip, my bike got a puncture and my old phone with my only SIM had ran out of battery - I hadn't quite finish switching from my old iPhone to my new iPhone 16 and so I was still carrying around both.
Was my power bank charged? No. But then I remembered I was testing the Acer Enduro Connect. This enabled me to not only connect to WiFi on my sim-less phone but also charge my other one.
So, while one phone was charging, I connected the other to WiFi to request a call out from the AA via the website.
Today's best Acer Enduro Connect M3 Prime Day deal
The Acer Enduro Connect M3 allows multiple people to connect to the best 4G and 5G networks available. I use this frequently to stay connected while travelling across the UK between areas with different service coverage. You can pick up the router now for £224.
This portable WiFi router doesn't need a SIM card. Instead, it uses vSIM technology and SignalScan to find the strongest 4G and 5G signal from any network.
You can connect multiple devices at a time through WiFi 6 2x2 MIMO technology ensuring smooth and stable connectivity for anyone on the network.
The device has a rugged design - although I did drop my bag and crack the screen on the test it didn't affect the useability of the device at all - 'twas but a scratch.
