From Tears of the Kingdom to Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance - all the best Switch game deals I've seen this Amazon Prime Day

Today's best Prime Day Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $59.95 at Amazon

Link's massive open-world adventure is typically pricier than your average Switch game. This deal brings that right in line, and it's close to Amazon's lowest ever rate for a game that's managed to hold its price incredibly well this past year.

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

An apocalypse-ravaged Tokyo, rock-hard difficulty and scores of demons who will quite literally tell you to go f*** yourself? It's all here in this hardcore RPG from the makers of the Persona series. A much-improved version of the 2021 original, this is a must-play turn-based role-playing game.

Sonic Superstars: was $59.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

A fantastic side-scroller, but one that's very difficult to recommend at its high retail price. At 23 bucks, though, I'd consider Sonic Superstars an essential purchase whether you're a classic Sonic fan or not. The relatively simple, cartoonish visuals also make this a very portable-friendly game, especially on the Switch OLED's stunning 7-inch display.

Super Mario RPG: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is an incredible $20 saving off of the charming SNES remake. This is just a few bucks away from Amazon's lowest ever rate, so it's well worth jumping on now to avoid missing out.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The timeless original Metal Gear Solid trilogy at an incredibly affordable price?! Satisfactory. This is another record Amazon low - perfect for series newcomers who've been meaning to see why these games are so highly regarded.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

A true return-to-form for Sonic's 3D outings, Sonic Frontiers combines speedy open-zone exploration with a surprisingly great story and slick combat. It also has unarguably one of the greatest video game soundtracks of all time, though that is kind of the case with most Sonic games.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49.99 now $29.98 at Amazon

Seriously, do not sleep on Ubisoft Montpellier's phenomenal metroidvania. Arguably the best title the publisher has put out in years, this is an excellent price for an ambitious and incredibly fun side-scroller.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

An early and incredibly welcome discount for a game that hasn't long been out. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is a very unique platformer, where you tilt the stage itself to guide your balled monkey to the goal ring. It's far more challenging than it sounds, making for an incredibly fun game that'll test your balance and reflexes both.

Even compared to previous Prime Day events, this year's selection of Switch game deals has been mighty impressive. Not only are we seeing solid savings on first-party titles, but some fantastic recent releases like Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance and Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble are making for an excellent year for Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

