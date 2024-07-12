Don't wait until Amazon Prime Day, the Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headset is on sale for a new lowest-ever price right now

Don't wait until Amazon Prime Day if you're saving up for a new virtual reality (VR) headset as the brilliant Meta Quest 3 is on sale for a lowest-ever price right now.

You can secure the 128GB model of the highly sought after VR headset at Walmart for just $429 (was $499.99). That's a hefty saving of $70.99 and the headset even comes with a top game, the fantasy adventure role-playing game (RPG) Asgard’s Wrath 2, right out of the box at no extra cost. That game sells for $59.99 on its own, so you're getting a seriously good deal here. This price also beats the lowest-ever price of $449.99 over at Amazon.

The Meta Quest 3 is a fantastic choice if you want to experience everything that VR has to offer. It's compatible with loads of top games, including the likes of Assassin's Creed Nexus, Lego Bricktales, Vampire the Masquerade - Justice, and more. It's also a good choice for more general productivity and media consumption. As this is an all-in-one headset, you don't need a compatible games console or powerful PC which makes it a very cost-effective option.

Today's best Meta Quest 3 deal

Meta Quest 3 (128GB): was $499.99 now $429 at Walmart

The Meta Quest 3 has plummeted down to a new lowest-ever price at Walmart, giving you the chance to enter the world of VR gaming for less. Stock seems to be coming and going regularly, so check back often and make the most of the deal while it is still available.

We awarded the Meta Quest 3 a glowing five out of five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review. We called it the "best VR headset for most people" and the "only VR headset" that you will ever need. Compared to its more affordable predecessor, the Meta Quest 2, it offers incredible graphics and performance. It boasts 8GB of ram, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset. It's simply the best choice if you want to get into VR and I've very much enjoyed my time going hands-on with all of its features.

This is easily one of the best VR headset deals right now, offering one of the best VR headsets at a lowest-ever price. If you're also hunting for deals on a range of other gaming products, don't miss out on the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals as they begin to come in over the next few days.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK