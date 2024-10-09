Amazon Luna is my favorite cloud gaming service and right now you can get huge discounts on bundles for Prime Day

If you're keen to dive into the world of cloud gaming, then there's nowhere better to start than with Amazon Luna. The service is included as part of your Amazon Prime subscription and right now you can get some massive savings on a wide range of bundles that will maximize your enjoyment.

Right now you can pick up the Fire TV Gaming Bundle for just $49.98 (was $109.98) at Amazon. It contains a Fire TV Stick and Luna Wireless Controller, which is everything you need to play Amazon Luna games on your TV.

If you're after a higher spec Fire TV Stick, then consider the Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller Game streaming bundle. This swaps out the Fire TV Stick for the enhanced Fire TV Stick 4K and comes in at just $59.98 (was $119.98) at Amazon.



As with other Amazon Prime Day savings, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Amazon Luna might just be the best part of Amazon Prime that you're not currently using. Prime members can access a rotating selection of monthly games via Prime Gaming, which right now includes the likes of Fallout 3, Fortnite, and Alien Isolation. If you want even more, you can upgrade to Luna+ or link your Ubisoft, Epic Games, or GOG accounts to access your existing game libraries.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Amazon Luna Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Luna deals

Fire TV Gaming Bundle: was $109.98 now $49.98 at Amazon

Amazon Prime members can save $60 on this value-packed Fire TV gaming bundle. It includes a Luna Wireless Controller and Fire TV Stick, which is everything you need to enjoy Amazon Luna games on your TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller Game streaming bundle: was $119.98 now $59.98 at Amazon

Those willing to pay a little more for a higher spec streaming stick can pick up this bundle at a $60 discount too. It has the same Luna Wireless Controller, but includes the Fire TV Stick 4K instead. Perfect if you want to do some video streaming on top of gaming.

The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K are a great fit for not only Amazon Luna, but also your video streaming needs. In addition to compatibility with the Fire TV Stick, the Luna Wireless Controller can be used across PC and mobile. You can also access Amazon Luna on other platforms, making it a great option if you're looking for a way to take your games from your couch out and about.

More Amazon Luna Prime Day deals

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Don't fancy a Fire TV stick but still want to pick up the Luna Wireless Controller? Luckily it's discounted by $30 right now on its own, matchings its lowest-ever price. You can find a similarly great discount in the UK below. UK price: was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is always an amazing time to pick up Amazon hardware at it's clear that this year's latest event is no exception. If you're after even more cloud gaming deals, don't miss how Amazon has everything that you need to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on your TV for its lowest-ever price over Prime Day.

