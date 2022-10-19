Panasonic Nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) review

Fans of Panasonic Nanoe hair dryers now have the chance to experience salon-quality heat styling in a compact, travel and storage-friendly size with the new Panasonic nanoe™ Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W). The oscillating quick-dry nozzle attachment speeds up the hair-drying process, while nanoe™ technology helps users maintain healthy and shiny hair with minimal frizz.

The Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) uses the brand's nanoe™ technology to help users achieve and maintain healthy, smooth and shiny hair. In particular, this model is the travel-size version of the popular Panasonic nanoe Hair Dryer. Alongside nanoe technology, it features an oscillating quick-dry nozzle and folds for easy storage and travel.

Panasonic began producing hair dryers in 1937, and has since released innovative models including the Pistol-Style Hair Dryer in 1960 and Hair Dryer with Ions in 2001. In 2005, Panasonic introduced the nanoe hairdryer, utilizing its new nanoe technology. While Panasonic is well known for its hair dryers, the company also produces a variety of other consumer products such as electric water flossers, headphones, cameras and microwaves. We were excited to try out this new model of hair dryer to see if it would live up to past designs.

This travel-sized version of the Panasonic nanoe Hair Dryer, released in August 2022, is a new addition to the hair dryer lineup. It features the same technology that’s included in the full-sized version, but its compact design means that it does have fewer features than the original. For example, instead of three heat settings, this version only has two – high and medium – plus this model lacks the cool shot feature of the full-sized version. It's aimed at users who want to experience the benefits of nanoe technology in a hair dryer that’s better suited for travel and storage.

Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) price and availability

List price: $99.99

Only available to buy on Amazon US

A travel-sized version of the original Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer (EH-NA67-W) , the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) arrives with the same oscillating quick-dry nozzle attachment and nanoe technology as the original. Its compact size for easy storage and travel means it lacks the same power and setting options as the original.

The Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) is available to purchase on Amazon US for $99.99 (opens in new tab). While it’s more expensive than other travel-sized hair dryers on the market, users are able to experience the nanoe technology at a fraction of the cost of the original, but with just two speeds and two temperature settings. The Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) isn’t currently available in the UK or Australia.

Value score: 4.5 / 5

Panasonic nanoe™ Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) design

Two heat settings and two speeds

Lightweight and compact

No cold shot

Hair dryer Specifications Here are the specifications for the Panasonic Nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W):



Speed settings: Two

Heat settings: Two

Hanging loop: No

Cord length: 1.68m 5.5ft

Cool shot: No

Weight: 1lb/450g

Attachments: None

The Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) comes in one color: white. As someone who has owned bright red and shocking pink hair dryers in the past, I was disappointed at the lack of options. Nevertheless, if you’re someone who welcomes simple, sleek-looking appliances, then this hair dryer is for you. An interesting design feature that makes up for the relatively basic look is the honeycomb air inlet at the rear of the device.

In terms of storage, the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) folds inward, parallel to the body of the hair dryer. While the folding feature does offer space-saving capabilities, the ability to prevent the cord from unravelling – via a velcro strap, perhaps – would have maximized its storage potential. Nevertheless, folded, the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) is easy to store in a drawer, plus the hair dryer comes with a ring for hanging, too. The hair dryer measures 7.5 x 9.5 inches (19 x 25cm), or 7.5 x 5.5 inches ( 19 x 14cm) when folded, and the body of the hair dryer weighs around 1lb (450g).

The folding feature is a great space-saving ability (Image credit: Future)

Setting up the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) for use is super-easy. Simply unfold the hair dryer, attach the oscillating quick-dry nozzle, plug it in and you’re good to go. The oscillating quick dry nozzle is the only attachment that accompanies this particular model; but the full-sized version includes a diffuser and concentrator nozzle.

Design score: 4 / 5

Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) performance

Dries hair as fast as full-sized hair dryers

nanoe technology moisturizes hair while reducing frizz and adding shine

Easy to use, clean and maintain

The Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) is easy to use, but I’d recommend glancing over the user manual to get the best use out of the oscillating quick-dry nozzle attachment. Having used many hair dryers in the past, this was the first time I'd experienced a nozzle that moves on its own, side to side, to dry hair faster. Once you have attached the quick-dry nozzle to the hair dryer, you pull at it gently till you hear a click. The attachment will still be on, but the automatic swing mode will be engaged.

The quick-dry nozzle clicks in to place (Image credit: Future)

Panasonic claims that this attachment speeds up drying time, the first claim we decided to test. Using a standard-sized hair dryer, in this case Conair's 1875 Hair Dryer, I timed how long it took for my hair to dry. For context, I was working with fine, mid-length hair with layers. With 1875W of power at its disposal, the Conair 1875 hair dryer was able to dry my damp hair in five and a half minutes. Using the Panasonic hair dryer for the first time, with its 1440W of power, I didn’t believe it would be able to dry my hair faster than the Conair 1875. However, turning on the hair dryer, the nozzle began to move side to side on its own, and at the dryer’s highest speed setting, it also took just five and a half minutes to dry my hair completely.

The second feature of the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) we decided to test was the patented nanoe technology. Moisturizing one's hair is key to keeping it healthy and shiny; the nanoe technology atomises airborne water particles to easily penetrate hair to do so. Moisture also helps tame flyaways and reduce static. Again, we decided to compare results using the Conair 1875. The Conair 1875 gives my hair a lot of volume but leaves it looking frizzy and dry. The first thing I noticed after drying my hair with the Panasonic model was how much healthier it looked. There were fewer flyaways, less frizz – but also less volume. As someone who values volume, I was slightly disappointed by the flat look of my hair. Even so, this isn’t a deal breaker for the Panasonic hair dryer since it’s possible to achieve volume with a lower power hair dryer; it just takes more time and tools.

Since this is a travel-sized version of the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W), the model arrives with more simplified setting options compared to the original. There’s no cool shot, which means users will have to switch between temperatures for setting their hair. If you’re someone who enjoys spending time on your hair, and doesn't mind a less powerful hair dryer, then the moisturizing benefits of the nanoe technology make the Panasonic nanoe worth considering.



There are only three settings, and no cool shot (Image credit: Future)

On its highest speed setting, the hair dryer averages 79db for noise, and an average of 70db at medium speed. While it couldn’t be described as a quiet hair dryer, the sound level doesn't stand out as being over the top. In terms of maintenance, the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) is easy to clean. Simply use a damp soft cloth to wipe off any smudges or fingerprints on the outside, and clean out the nanoe outlet and air inlet once a month. To clean the nanoe outlet, insert a dampened cotton swab until it stops and turn it two to three times. To maintain the air inlet, simply use a tissue or toothbrush to wipe away any lint or hair.

Personal hair-style preferences aside, the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) performs exactly as promised, drying hair quickly for a travel-sized hair dryer, while delivering the benefits of the patented nanoe technology in the form of healthier and less frizzy hair.

Performance score: 5 / 5

Here, we're looking at the back of the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) as it is turned away from us (Image credit: Future)

Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) score card

Attributes Notes Score Value While users are able to experience the nanoe™ technology at a fraction of the cost compared to the full-sized model, the $99.99 price feels high for only two speeds and two temperature settings. 4.5 / 5 Design While the hair dryer’s folding feature allows for easier storage and travel, the look of the dryer is basic compared to other models. 4 / 5 Performance The Panasonic nanoe™ Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) performs exactly as promised, drying hair fast for a travel-sized hair dryer and giving users access to the patented nanoe™ technology for healthier and less frizzy hair. 5 / 5

Should I buy the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W)?

Buy it if...

You want to experience the benefits of the Panasonic nanoe™ technology on a budget Using nanoe™ technology, the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) pulls moisture from the air to create tiny, moisture-rich particles that are small enough to penetrate hair shafts to deliver shiny, healthy hair.

You need a compact hair dryer that’s easy to store and travel with Hair dryers can be bulky, but the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) folds in half to save space, making it easy to store and a great travel companion.

You’re looking for a travel-sized hair dryer that won’t sacrifice dry time The oscillating quick-dry nozzle attachment helps the Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) dry hair as quickly as its full-sized counterparts, making it an efficient tool.

Don't buy it if...

You prefer a hair dryer with more power to add volume to hair While the oscillating quick-dry nozzle attachment delivers dryer hair faster, the lower power of this model compared to full-sized versions results in creating less volume.

You’re looking for a variety of color options and speed/temperature in your hair dryer The Panasonic nanoe Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) is available in only one color, white, and has just two speeds and two temperature settings.

You’re looking for an affordable travel-sized hair dryer Panasonic’s nanoe technology comes with a hefty price tag; so, if your budget is small, look elsewhere.

First reviewed: October 2022