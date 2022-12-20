Say goodbye to night sweats with the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology, which is designed to keep sleepers cool at night. It’s a low loft pillow, making it ideal for back sleepers and stomach sleepers in particular, but it also provides comfortable support for side sleepers. The pillow retains its shape night after night after night without needing plumping, and you can choose between standard and king sizes to best fit your bed.The zip closure cover keeps the pillow clean and is easy to remove and launder in the washing machine. Casper provides a 30-night risk-free trial, as well as a 1-year limited pillow warranty against defects in material and workmanship.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

We could tell from its title that the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology was going to be interesting to test. But we wanted to see if it was just good marketing hype, or whether the pillow was worthy of such an unusual title, and how it would compare to our list of the best pillows.

Spoiler alert: after sleeping on this pillow for over two weeks, we think it certainly qualifies for a spot on the list. Read on for all the details, and if you really want to take your sleep comfort to another level, take a look at our guide to the best mattress for all budgets. We also recommend taking this simple expert-developed test to find out if you're sleeping on the wrong pillow.

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology review in brief

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology at Casper for $139 (opens in new tab)

It may sound like an oxymoron, but the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology is firm yet squishy, and springs back to the touch. This combination of features makes it soft while also being supportive. It’s similar to the Casper Hybrid Pillow, which uses ultra-soft foam and moldable fiber. However, the intricate level of cooling details in this pillow help to separate it from the hybrid pillow.

Speaking of the cooling features, the Snow Technology consists of HeatDelete bands – four strips spread throughout the foam layers. There are actually three layers of foam and the Airscape foam includes hundreds of perforations (or dots) to ensure that air doesn’t get trapped. The result is the feeling of sleeping on a large, cool marshmallow that provides enough support to keep you comfortable regardless of the sleep position.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

The pillow is only available in a low loft version (1.25-inch gusset). However, since it’s a low loft foam pillow, we found that it retained both its height and shape while our head was on it.

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology at a glance Type: Foam: polyurethane foam and viscoelastic polyurethane foam

Best suited to: Back and stomach, but also side sleepers

Trial period: 30 days

Warranty: 1 year

We slept in various positions, and found the set of pillows ideal when sleeping on our back since the pillow was able to fully support our neck. (Our tester has a soft, plush mattress, which combines perfectly with a low loft pillow.)

When sleeping on our stomach, we know that foam can sometimes prop the head up too high, and this could lead to waking up with aches and pains. However, again, the low loft kept our head and body in neutral alignment. On our side, we knew that any loft would be fine, and the low loft did a good job of aligning everything and also taking pressure off of the shoulders.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

During the almost three weeks we tested a pair of the pillows, we were pleased how they retained their shape and we never had to fluff them. (This was also the case with Casper Hybrid Pillows; however, the Casper Original Pillow – which is also an excellent pillow – requires regular fluffing to avoid going flat).

(opens in new tab) View the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology at Casper (opens in new tab)

The Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology is available on the Casper website with an MSRP of $139 for a standard size and $169 for the king size. This brand sometimes has sales – at time of writing there's 10% off, and often you'll be able to get 15% off if you sign up for the Casper newsletter. It comes with free delivery and a 30-night trial. It’s also available via Amazon, but we'd recommend buying from the brand direct where possible.

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology review: price and deals

Includes a 30-night trial and a 1-year warranty

Sits at the top of Casper’s line of pillows

Save money by buying in pairs

Casper sells several pillows, and the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology is the top of the line. A standard size pillow retails for $139, and the MSRP for a king is $169. However, if you purchase the pillow in pairs on the Casper website, you can save a few bucks. A double pack of standard pillows is $269 ($134.50 each), and a double pack of king size pillows is $329 ($164.50 each).

This model is only available in a low-loft version. It and the regular Low Loft Foam Pillow, $89, are the only two models available in a low loft. However, the latter is also available in a mid-loft version, and Casper makes 3 other mid loft pillows as well, including the Casper Hybrid Pillow ($89), the Casper Original Pillow ($65), and the Casper Down Pillow, $125.

Compared to other selections on our list of the best pillows, the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology is less expensive than the Nectar Copper Pillow, which retails for $150, and also has great cooling properties.

If you’re looking for something less expensive, the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Loft Pillow (opens in new tab) retails for $72, and allows you to unzip the Pillow and then add or remove fill to customize your loft level. And the Layla Kapok Pillow, which starts at $109, also has adjustable, removable fill – although neither pillow has cooling features.

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology review: materials

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

The foam in the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology is constructed of 77% polyurethane foam, and 23% viscoelastic polyurethane foam. The lining is made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, and the cover is made of 88% polyester, and 12% spandex.

The combination of these materials provides a soft springy pillow that keeps air circulating at night.

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology review: design and materials

Springy-soft comfort that’s also supportive

HeatDelete Bands direct heat away

AirScape perforated foam increases airflow

The Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology combines polyurethane foam and viscoelastic polyurethane foam – and the 3-layer design provides comfort and also aligns the head and neck.

The Snow Technology includes the 4 HeatDelete Bands to direct heat away from the body, and an outer layer that is cool to the touch on both sides of the pillow, compared to the Molecule All-Season Pillow, which is cooling on only one side. However, some people, like our tester, tend to sleep hot – especially when under layers of covers in the winter – so they prefer having the cooling effect on both sides of the pillow. The pillow also consists of Airscape foam with tiny perforations to help circulate air instead of trapping it inside.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

It only comes in a low loft version, and while we found the pillow supremely comfortable, some users may consider it to be too low. It's also easy to keep the pillow clean since it has a zippered cover that can be removed and laundered in the washing machine and then laid flat to dry. However, the inability to toss the cover into the dryer may be inconvenient to some people. Also, the pillow itself can’t be put in the washing machine – so it’s a good thing that it keeps you from sweating profusely on it.

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology review: performance

Cooling effects prevent hot nights

3-layer design provides proper alignment

Squishable soft but springs back

We slept on the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology for over two weeks, testing it for performance in key areas, such as support, comfort, and temperature regulation. We also laid on the set of pillows in various positions to determine if the performance was consistent. Here’s how we got on...

Setup

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

5 out of 5

The pair of Casper Foam Pillows with Snow Technology arrived in a large shipping box, and inside of that, each pillow was also in another Casper-branded box. Inside of the individual boxes, each pillow was sealed in two layers of plastic. We can appreciate the care put into the shipping process to prevent the potential for bed bugs and other insects and also ensure the pillows arrived in a hygienic state.

The pillows started expanding as soon as we cut the first layer of plastic. (The second layer of plastic doesn’t affect expansion – it’s just there to provide an additional layer of protection to keep the pillow clean during transport.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

We didn’t use a stopwatch to see how long it takes the pillows to fully expand, but when we returned to the room around 30 minutes later, the pillows were fully formed and we were able to sleep on them that night.

While off-gassing is a problem with some foam-based bedding items, we didn’t experience that problem with these pillows.

Temperature regulation

5 out of 5

The Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology lives up to its temperature-regulating claim. During a time frame of over 2 weeks, we never woke up hot and sweaty – and our tester tends to sleep hot. We attribute the cooling effects to several factors. Hundreds of tiny perforations in the AirScape foam successfully allow air to circulate instead of building up body heat and humidity in the pillow.

Also, the 4 HeatDelete Bands, strategically placed throughout the pillow, serve as thermal highways and draw heat away to prevent sweating. In addition, the cool-touch outer layer (which is cool on both sides) kept us cool throughout the night.

Firmness and support

5 out of 5

The Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology is a low-loft model with a 1.25-inch gusset. We found it had the right balance of firmness and support, whether sleeping on the stomach, back, or side.

When sleeping on our stomach, the low-loft pillow provided an ideal sleeping environment and was firm enough to take pressure off of the shoulder area, while keeping the head, neck, and spine in alignment.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

In a side-sleeping position, a pillow that’s too soft would have put pressure on the shoulders, resulting in aches and pain, but since the low-loft pillow wasn’t too soft, we had no problems. The same can be said for sleeping on our back.

The squishy, marshmallow-like feel combined with supportive foam ensured the right level of support and comfort. Admittedly, that was our experience, and some users may find a low-loft to be too thin to provide the desired level of comfort.

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology review: user reviews

To supplement our experience with the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology, we also looked through user reviews from customers.

On Amazon, the pillow has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab), based on 64 ratings. Some customers loved the pillow; however, others complained that the 1.25-inch gusset was too thin and didn’t provide enough neck support, while other customers said they didn’t experience any cooling effects.

On Casper's site (opens in new tab), we only saw 5-star reviews at the bottom of the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology page. Those customers overwhelmingly found the pillow to be comfortable, supportive, and cooling.

Should you buy the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology?

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

After testing the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology for over two weeks, we would rank it among the very best pillows we’ve tested. A marshmallowy pillow that provides support and also has cooling effects is not something we come across every day.

As a low-loft pillow with a 1.2-inch gusset, this is an especially good choice for back and stomach sleepers, but we also found it comfortable for side sleeping. Three layers of foam provide firm support to keep the head and neck aligned, and we found it soft without being too soft.

There are various elements that combine to make it a cooling pillow, eliminating, or at least reducing, the probability of getting hot during the night or waking up in a pool of sweat.

However, if you want a really soft pillow, you may prefer an adjustable fill option, like the Layla Kapok Pillow. Also, if you prefer a pillow that comes in three different heights, the Purple Harmony Pillow, while more expensive, is a good option.

Overall, the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology, although a little pricey, is a great choice for upgrading your pillows, and can help you sleep cool and comfortable.