Maxview Contour Plus C3006 review

Although there are limitations with the design, there are also plus points with it too, like wall mounting. However, you will need a strong signal to begin with or you might not receive many channels

From the same stable as the Truvision C3010, the Contour Plus C3006 heralds from Maxview's Platinum Quality Range with a 'Stylish, Modern Design and Silver Finish' according to the packaging.

Certainly the solid, slab-like nature does not tally with the traditional spokes or fin usually associated with indoor aerials and the curved edges tapering down to a wider base help give the C3006 stability on a horizontal surface.

Assuming one can get a decent signal from a relay transmitter the aerial could be mounted on a wall courtesy of its flat back and recesses that are ready to slide on to a couple of screws. There's even a handy template on the side of the box for marking drill holes.

There's no assembling required aside from the need to insert two (unsupplied) AA batteries that power the internal booster amp. Excellent instructions and diagrams are printed on the back of the box.

Push the on/off button on the front of the aerial and a blue LED flashes every five seconds to indicate the booster is on. Forget to turn it off and you'll get around 1,000 hours before the juice runs out.

Signal reception

Performance was fine with all the BBC channels, Sky News and curiously ITV but not Sky 3 or any other channels.

Overall, good potential with the caveat of an excellent signal required.

