Antwi H10 electric scooter review: snazzy-looking e-scooter for urban flats

The Antwi H10 Electric Scooter is a decent little electric scooter with rear E-ABS brakes, a well-lit deck, agile motor and fun riding experience. It would’ve scored better in our review should it not have been so expensive, especially considering the lack of unique features. The H10 is ideal for shorter trips in the city, as long as there aren’t many climbs during the trip.

Antwi H10: One-minute review

The Antwi H10 is a quirky electric scooter from London-based Antwi, a newcomer in the electric scooter market. It features a 300W motor that provides enough power to take you from A to B quickly, especially if A and B aren’t from each other. Said motor isn’t the most powerful on the market, and it might struggle to get you up hills.

Thanks to its foldability, the Antwi H10 can be carried around easier than full-size scooters, making it all the more ideal for commuting. The ambient light under the deck not only looks fun, but when combined with the bright front and rear lights, it ensures you’re always visible on the road, no matter the light conditions. The puncture-free tyres provide a firmer ride, but in return, you don’t have to worry about getting a flat when you’re out and about.

The Antwi H10 is definitely not the best cheap electric scooter ; there are many inexpensive models on the market with similar specs. It’s also not the best electric scooter . But, it’s decent enough and looks kind of fun, too. Although the deck is tall enough, the lack of motor power makes the Antwi H10 less suitable for off-road adventures.

Antwi H10: Price and availability

How much does it cost? £499 (approx. $593/AU$875)

£499 (approx. $593/AU$875) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Currently only available in the UK

Antwi H10: SPECS Motor: 300w

Top speed: 25km/h (15.5 mph)

Range: 25km/15.5mls

Braking system: Mechanical drum brakes, Rear E-ABS electronic brake + Regenerative braking (KERS)

Weight: 15kg/33Lb

Max load capacity: Approx. 100 kg/220Lb

The price of the Antwi H10 Electric Scooter is on par with the second-gen Pure Air Pro, which makes it one of the more expensive scooters on the market. There are many cheaper scooters available, including the also 2nd generation Pure Air Go and the Segway Ninebot F25E, both featured in Techradar’s best electric scooter guide.

Antwi’s H10 e-scooter is currently the only product they offer, and they only ship in the UK, sadly. The scooter is only available through Antwi; no third-party retailers stock it, although it might change in the future. In the box, you’ll find the e-scooter itself, an 84w wall charger (UK plug), a hex tool and screws (see Setup section below) and the manual.

Value: 3 / 5

Antwi H10: Setup

Arrives pretty much ready to go

All tools included in the box

Brake cable needs to be attached by the user

The Antwi H10 Electric Scooter arrived in a slim box. Two boxes, actually: a nondescript cardboard box outside to ensure the inner box with all the branding stayed intact. The scooter was secured with plenty of polystyrene dividers inside the box. Getting the scooter out of the box was easy; all parts and nits were stacked in a way that made sense.

Assembling the scooter was easy, as all I had to do was to secure the handlebar to the main column with the four screws and the hex key that was also provided in the box. I used my own hex key, as it would’ve taken me a bit longer to tighten all the screws with the small tool provided in the box.

The one thing I found slightly worrying is that the brake cable needs to be attached to the lever by the user. I appreciate the handlebar comes fully detached from the main column, but still, it would have been best to have the cable attached in the factory to ensure maximum safety later. The manual (also included in the box) explains how to attach the cable, though.

Once you have done the screws and attached the cable, the Antwi H10 Electric Scooter is essentially ready to go. It even had some charge, so I could fire it up and take it out for a little ride without having to charge it, which is a nice touch, as I imagine people can’t wait to ride their new e-scooter once they receive it. All in all, a simple and straightforward process.

Setup: 4 / 5

Antwi H10: Design

Integrated ambient lighting and brake light

Lightweight magnesium alloy frame

Column folds without resistance

The Antwi H10 Electric Scooter has a lightweight folding design, making it ideal for commuting to and from work (where it can be used for such purpose, e.g. not in the UK). It has similar dimensions to the 1st-gen Pure Air Pro – same height, same width and more or less the same length, too. Despite the matching dimensions, the Antwi H10 is lighter than Pure’s model, probably thanks to the magnesium alloy frame that provides shock absorption without compromising rigidity.

The column folds easily, maybe a bit too easily. When you loosen the clasp – which is easy to do – the column practically starts falling straight away unless you hold onto it. This is not a big hindrance, but you must make sure it’s secure when folding the scooter or when securing the clasp. The kickstand is short and stocky but seems to support the scooter fine.

The deck is a decent size and has a tear drop-like shape that narrows towards the column at the front. The section connecting the steering column and the deck has triangle-shaped cutaway sections. These reduce overall weight and help the Antwi H10 look different from other electric scooters on the market.

The integrated ambient lighting under the deck also helps the H10 stand out from the crowd. This blue light, as well as looking cool, increases visibility. The front and rear lights are also bright – Antwi claims the rear lighting has been manufactured and approved according to the standards of the automotive industry.

The handles are wide, which are comfortable to hold and feel stable in hand. The handlebar is straight and just the right width (at least it was for me, and I'm 6”1’). The dashboard in the middle of the handlebar is easy to read and displays information about speed, trip length, battery status, which mode the scooter is currently in (there are three), and lighting (on/off). The display is bright enough to read in broad daylight.

Design: 4 / 5

Antwi H10: Features

Rear E-ABS electronic brake + Regenerative braking (KERS)

Battery chagrin info would be handy

In terms of features, the Antwi H10 isn’t the most well-furnished electric scooter out there. There is no app support for ride stats and battery information or for features like ‘find my scooter’. There is no anti-theft protection, and the battery isn’t removable either, so there is no way to swap them in and out to extend the 25 km range. And although there is no fast charging either, the Antwi H10 has a rear E-ABS electronic brake and regenerative braking (KERS).

In case you’re unfamiliar with the technology, Kinetic Energy Recovery System – or KERS for short – helps recharge the battery by recovering some of the kinetic energy during braking. Don’t expect this to fully charge your battery, but at least KERS will top it up slightly. Speaking of charging, the only way to tell whether the scooter is chagrin or not is by looking at the little LED light on the charger box – it would’ve been nicer to display how long is left until the H10 is fully charged via the dashboard.

Features: 3 / 5

Antwi H10: Performance

Silent operation

25 km range

Slightly jerky electronic brake

I enjoyed riding the Antwi H10 scooter. Its 300W motor is agile, albeit not the most powerful, but strong enough to move you forward on flat surfaces. Antwi claims the H10 has a 14-degree maximum climbing angle; I’d say don’t expect it to zoom up hills. Even if it manages to climb smaller inclines, the effort will drain the battery quickly.

There is no need to kick-start the Antwi H10; the motor has enough power to move you forward from a stationary position. It also has plenty of braking power, thanks to the rear E-ABS electronic brake system. I always find scooters with electronic-only brake systems a bit risky – what happens if the battery gives in? How am I going to slow down, then?

Not like this happened to me while testing the Antwi H10 scooter. Nor did I have range anxiety, despite the relatively small range (25km/15.5mi), although considering you can’t use electric scooters on public roads in the UK, where the Antwi H10 is sold, I guess there isn’t much point talking about range anxiety. Even if we could use electric scooters on roads, I would probably use the Antwi H10 for shorter trips in the city.

One thing I really liked about this scooter was how quiet it was. I’m sure pedestrians wouldn’t think the same, but apart from the quiet whirring of the motor, the Antwi H10 hardly made any sound. And even though the flat-free tyres are solid, riding the scooter didn’t rattle the life out of me; excellent.

Performance: 3 / 5

Should I buy the Antwi H10?

Buy it if...

You need an agile scooter for shooter trips

The 300W motor provides enough power to take you from A to B quickly, and thanks to its foldability, the Antwi H10 can be carried around easier than full-size scooters

You like it when you’re visible on the road

The ambient light under the deck, combined with the bright front and rear lights, ensure you’re always visible on the road, no matter what the light conditions are.

Don’t mind a firmer ride but like to feel safe from punctures

The puncture-free tyres provide a firmer ride, but in return, you don’t have to worry about getting a flat when you’re out and about.

Don't buy it if...

Live in a hilly area

The Antwi H10’s 300W motor isn’t the most powerful on the market, and it will struggle to get you up hills. Even if it does, the battery will surely suffer.

On a tight budget

There are many cheaper electric scooters on the market with similar specs, so one wonders why you would choose the Antwi H10 over those. It’s a decent scooter, though, and looks kind of snazzy, too.

Like to ride off-road

Although the deck is tall enough, the lack of motor power makes the Antwi H10 less suitable for off-road adventures.

Antwi H10: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value The price of the Antwi H10 Electric Scooter is on par with the second-gen Pure Air Pro, which makes it one of the more expensive scooters on the market. 3 / 5 Setup The brake cable needs to be attached by the user, but it isn't hard to do so. 4 / 5 Design Snazzy-looking with fun deck lighting, e-scooter lovers will find it appealing. 4 / 5 Features There aren't a lot of extra features here, but the regenerative brake is nice. 3 / 5 Performance Boasting solid tires and a quite yet agile motor, the H10 is a good-performing electric scooter for urban commutes. 3 / 5 Total The Antwi H10 is a snazzy-looking scooter is fun to ride. If only it has a bit more power. 3.5 / 5

First reviewed November 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

