Your large Google Meet calls are finally going to get some much-needed order

Making sure everyone on your Google Meet call is paying attention to the right people and the right content should soon be easier than ever thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform is adding the ability to pin up to three specific tiles or video feeds.

In a Google Workspace update blog post, the company said the change will help meeting hosts make sure everyone in the meeting is focused on the most important content and speakers, and can be particularly useful in large meeting scenarios such as webinars.

Google Meet pin users

Participants will still be able to unpin tiles on their own displays, but Google hopes the move will help improve productivity and efficiency across the board.

The feature will be available for Google Meet on the web and mobile devices across iOS and Android, and is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers now, with no extra admin actions required to begin using the service.

Users have been able to pin selected feeds on their own devices for some time, but the news is the latest upgrade given to Google Meet in recent months as the company looks to ensure the platform is useful and intuitive for users everywhere.

This includes a new ultra-low latency viewing experience, which looks to put far less stress on older or less powerful devices, often the default in workplace environments.

There is also a new join screen experience featuring a quick-access button which meeting participants can use to join a Google Meet live stream if they prefer that experience over the regular call. Once online, video feeds will now start even faster when joining live streams with large audiences, and that viewing live streams from the Google Meet mobile app on Android and iOS devices is now supported.

Meeting hosts will also now be able to start live streaming from any ongoing Google Meet call, even if it was not originally planned to have this function, with a link to the new live stream provided instantly to share.