You don't want to miss this early Black Friday GEEKOM AX7 mini PC deal

If you’re in the market for a PC with a small form factor, powerful capabilities, and impressive cooling, while also being easily upgradeable, and affordable, then we have just the thing for you. For the next two weeks, the GEEKOM AX7 mini PC is $154 off, making it an offer you definitely should not pass.

The GEEKOM AX7 Pro mini PC is a compact yet powerful device designed for both professional and entertainment uses. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics, meaning it can even support light gaming.

This compact dynamo supports up to 64 gigs of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and comes with a PCIe Gen4 slot that can accommodate up to 2 TB of storage. With a versatile set of ports that counts USB 4, USB 3.2, HDMI, and 2.5G Ethernet slots, the GEEKOM AX7 Pro mini PC allows for high-speed data transfer, and multiple display outputs, and can even support external GPUs.

This mini PC is also notable for its display capabilities, enabling the connection of up to four 4K monitors or a single 8K display, ideal for multitasking and high-resolution setups. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro and offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for reliable connectivity. Ultimately, its IceBlast cooling system helps manage heat efficiently and quietly, while its eco-friendly design is optimized for lower power consumption compared to traditional desktops.

GEEKOM AX7 Pro mini PC: was $749 now $599 You can get the GEEKOM AX7 Pro mini PC for $154 off if you follow these links — USA readers, and UK readers. Alternatively, you can use the following promo code: TECHAX7 for Amazon purchases. USA readers should visit here, and UK readers here. The code is valid until between November 4 and 15, so hurry and grab your mini PC for $599 instead of the standard price of $749.

Great for gaming, multimedia, or work

The GEEKOM AX7 Pro mini PC shines as a high-performing compact system, especially due to its AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, which offers strong benchmark results and decent gaming capabilities. This processor, coupled with the AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU, allows the AX7 Pro to handle AAA games at moderate settings and up to four 4K displays, making it a solid choice for gaming and multimedia workstations.

The cooling system is robust and effectively handles thermal demands. With a setup that minimizes throttling, the GEEKOM AX7 Pro mini PC is often praised by users and reviewers. In terms of upgradeability, the AX7 Pro’s flexibility, alongside its strong specs, position it as a viable alternative to larger desktop systems, combining power and portability​.

Now hurry up and grab this little lightning for $154 off while it lasts!